Los Mangos Delivers a Street-Worthy Sonoran Hot Dog on Federal Boulevard

In my quest for the best street food in Denver, I've had a tough time tracking down a Sonoran hot dog that does justice to the Mexican original or stateside versions that have become common in Tucson, Phoenix, Los Angeles and San Diego. A handful of half-hearted substitutes can be found around Denver, but most are just regular hot dogs sidled up against a slice of bacon in a standard bun, with maybe a few pickled jalapeños or perhaps a squiggle of guacamole, if you're lucky. But leave it to Federal Boulevard to finally produce a hot dog that Sonora would be proud of: Los Mangos opened recently at 920 South Federal Boulevard, serving an array of burgers, dogs and burritos worthy of the finest street vendors.

Los Mangos had been operating as a neveria, with ice cream, frozen yogurt and tangy/salty snack foods, for more than two years, but earlier this month the shop expanded into the space next door with a separate entrance and a shared kitchen. Both sides of Los Mangos are clad in shiny white tile, faux-wood floors and gleaming stainless steel.