Marczyk Launches Its 16th Season of Friday Burger Nights

There's nothing like the smell of sizzling beef and the taste of a char-grilled hamburger right off the grill — made even better if you don't have to sweat over the fire yourself. Customers of Marczyk Fine Foods (770 East 17th Avenue) know this; they've been participating in an annual summer tradition of Friday night burgers that dates back to 2002.

Co-founder Pete Marczyk says he opened his Uptown market in April 2002 and launched the first burger night just a couple of months later, using Niman Ranch beef, a product that didn't have much distribution in Denver at the time. "We sort of pioneered that supply chain here," he recalls, noting that Chipotle was just about the only other big Niman Ranch buyer back then. "[Burger night] was a low-risk, low-cost way to get that in people's mouths."

EXPAND Friday burger night means seven-ounce patties of Niman Ranch beef. Courtesy Marczyk Fine Foods