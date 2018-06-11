Maria Empanada Expands to Revitalized Platte Street

Platte Street is changing so fast that most Denverites wouldn't recognize the modern business district being erected where once a sleepy row of boutiques and restaurants existed. But amid the gleaming office buildings and high-density apartments, there will be at least one recognizable name adding a little comfort. Maria Empanada will open its fourth metro cafe at 1700 Platte Street on the ground floor of a building that will also house British Petroleum's U.S. headquarters and tech company called Workiva.

Chef Lorena Cantarovici founded Maria Empanada in 2011. Courtesy Maria Empanada

Maria Empanada was founded by Argentinian Lorena Cantarovici, who opened a tiny bakery in Lakewood in 2011 before moving to a big, sunny cafe at 1298 South Broadway in 2014. Since then, the chef has added outposts in the Denver Tech Center and inside Stanley Marketplace, and last year her company received a $3.5 million cash infusion from venture capital firm Colorado Impact Fund, allowing Cantarovici to plan future growth.

The chef's husband and business partner, Daniel, has been overseeing plans for the new Platte Street version of Maria Empanada. "It will be fully operational by September," he explains. "It will be more like the Broadway cafe, with beer, wine and sangria. Lorena wants each one to be different, so the design will be inspired by the surroundings."