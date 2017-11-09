Maria Empanada Plans Growth After Massive Investment Infusion

Just a few years ago, Lorena Cantarovici was selling empanadas and other South American baked goods out of her home, but today she's celebrating big news. Venture capital firm Colorado Impact Fund has agreed to infuse Maria Empanada, Cantarovici's small group of Argentinian cafes, with up to $3.5 million in investment money.

Cantarovici came to the the U.S. from Argentina with almost nothing, but began making empanadas for friends out of her garage and then opened a tiny bakery at South Sheridan Boulevard and West Mississippi Avenue in 2011. In 2014, she moved Maria Empanada to a modern cafe at 1298 South Broadway, and since then has added outposts in the Denver Tech Center (at 8000 East Belleview Avenue) and inside the Stanley Marketplace (2501 Dallas Street in Aurora).

The chef explains that she first met with representatives of Colorado Impact Fund three years ago and invited them to her shop for coffee and pastries. It took two years for that meeting to happen, but the investors were impressed. Now that they have agreed to a partnership, Cantarovici says she will be able to accelerate growth plans for her business. "The investment is to be able to open new locations, invest in new equipment, improve our kitchens and expand," she notes.