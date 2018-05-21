Mark Antonation a Finalist in Association of Food Journalist Awards

Food & Drink editor Mark Antonation is a finalist in the American Food Journalists contest.

Antonation's first contributions to Westword were the comments he made on our Food & Drink posts, as "Mantonation." Those were so erudite and entertaining that we urged Antonation to start contributing stories (his missions included eating at every restaurant along Federal Boulevard and profiling each one in "A Federal Case"), then hired him as our full-time Food & Drink editor three years ago.

The scope of the AFJ Awards Competition has also expanded over the years. The first awards were handed out in 1987 and, according to the organization, "in the last thirty years, hundreds of judges have reviewed thousands of entries with one common goal: to recognize and perpetuate excellence in food journalism." Among the finalists this year are media outlets that didn't exist in 1987, such as Roads & Kingdoms, as well as magazines as venerable as The Atlantic, which was founded in 1857.