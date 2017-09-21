Colorado's Only Master of Wine Gives Her Fall Recommendations

The first day of autumn arrives this week and it's time to put away the summer wine list. As harvest begins, what works best to drink with those savory, spicy fall meals? Let’s ask Ashley Hausman Vaughters, Colorado’s only Master of Wine, a designation conferred (appropriately) by the Institute of Masters of Wine. Vaughters, a wine rep for Old World Wine Imports and owner of her own wine education and consulting company, Mistral Wine Co., recently earned this prestigious accreditation after three years of studying viticulture, wine making and bottling and the overall business of wine. She’s also a level-two certified sommelier through the Court of Master Sommeliers.

For fall’s warm days and cool nights, Vaughters recommends borderline wines – fuller whites and lighter reds – that complement the flavors of autumn foods. “While it’s still warm and we have the benefit of really great tomatoes still coming in," she explains, "if you have not embraced dry rosés yet then I urge you to stop judging and thinking it’s grandma’s zin.” Rosé is a great wine to serve with food whose flavors fight with wine; it’s perfect to pair with that luscious late summer tomato.