Isabel Ranney Replaces Matt Selby at Bremen's Wine & Tap

Bremen's Wine & Tap opened its doors in Lower Highland just over two months ago, but it's already facing a big change: Matt Selby, the restaurant's opening chef, is no longer in the kitchen. In an email, Selby chalked the split up to a cash shortfall following a slower-than-projected opening. "Business did not take off like we anticipated, and my high salary needed to be cut...and despite pouring my heart and soul into the place, I simply could not go lower," he wrote.

By phone, he described the parting as mutual. "It all happened so quickly," he says. "We said, what are we going to do? What can you do? What can I do? For the sake of the restaurant, let’s call it."