Matt Selby's Digital Diary: Louisiana Hot Sauce, Porchetta and Coffee

Selby had always wanted to put porchetta on a menu — he finally got his wish at Bremen's Wine & Tap. "Porchetta rules my world right now," he says.

Matt Selby's culinary career has seen him transition from elaborate, whimsical food to a simpler, rustic style. In our current Chef and Tell interview, Selby recounts what led to that change and talks about the physical demands of cooking, why he'd like to see more collaboration in the Denver dining scene and the items that are always in his fridge or pantry. Today he gives us a tour of that fridge, plus runs us through a few other key moments of his days at Bremen's Wine & Tap.

"Deli cups of water and coffee are my chef-life calling card," says Selby. "They're recognizable by anyone I've worked with." Matt Selby