Selby had always wanted to put porchetta on a menu — he finally got his wish at Bremen's Wine & Tap. "Porchetta rules my world right now," he says.
Matt Selby

Matt Selby's Digital Diary: Louisiana Hot Sauce, Porchetta and Coffee

Laura Shunk | August 10, 2017 | 9:51am
Matt Selby's culinary career has seen him transition from elaborate, whimsical food to a simpler, rustic style. In our current Chef and Tell interview, Selby recounts what led to that change and talks about the physical demands of cooking, why he'd like to see more collaboration in the Denver dining scene and the items that are always in his fridge or pantry. Today he gives us a tour of that fridge, plus runs us through a few other key moments of his days at Bremen's Wine & Tap.

"Deli cups of water and coffee are my chef-life calling card," says Selby. "They're recognizable by anyone I've worked with."
Matt Selby

Louisiana Hot Sauce is a must-have in the Selby household.
Matt Selby
"The Bremen's book is something I look to to keep grounded with our concept," says Selby. He describes Bremen's as rustic and simple, a neighborhood restaurant.
Matt Selby
"My wife will kill me," Selby says of this photo of his fridge. Always stocked: Kewpie mayonnaise, chicken thighs, chopped garlic, olives and mustard. And, from the looks of it, a lot of leftovers.
Matt Selby

Selby helms the kitchen at Bremen's Wine & Tap, 2005 West 33rd Avenue. The restaurant is open from 3 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday; find out more at 720-504-4410 or bremenswinetap.com.

Read our Chef and Tell interview with Matt Selby here.

 
Laura Shunk was Westword's restaurant critic from 2010 to 2012; she's also been food editor at the Village Voice and a dining columnist in Beijing. Her toughest assignment had her drinking ten martinis and eating ten Caesar salads over the course of 48 hours. She still drinks martinis, but remains lukewarm on Caesar salads.

