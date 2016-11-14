Mayors Design Awards Recipients Include Denver Restaurant Projects

EXPAND Transformed from an Arby's to the winner of a Mayor's Design Award. Denver Community Planning and Development

At a ceremony on November 10, Mayor Michael Hancock and Brad Buchanan, executive director of Denver Community Planning and Development, honored seventeen projects for excellence in architecture, design and place-making at the 2016 Mayor’s Design Awards ceremony. Several of those projects house restaurants, and one, the home of Torchy's, might be the best adaptation ever of an old Arby's. Among the restaurant-related winners:

The Bindery on Blake houses the Rackhouse Pub. Denver Community Planning and Development

Bindery on Blake

2901 & 2875 Blake Street

Houses Rackhouse Pub, among other businesses.

Blue Moon in Rino. Denver Community Planning and Development

Blue Moon Brewing Company

3750 Chestnut Place

The Broadway Plaza Motel was transformed into The Metlo. Denver Community Planning and Development

The Metlo

1111 Broadway

The Galaxie project repurposed an old auto-parts store. Denver Community Planning and Development

Galaxie

3520 East Colfax Avenue

Home to Chow and Humble Pie

Torchy's transformed an old Arby's. Denver Community Planning and Development

Torchy's Tacos

1085 Broadway

Both the Art and Halcyon hotels also won awards. See photos of all the winners here.

