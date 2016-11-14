Mayors Design Awards Recipients Include Denver Restaurant Projects
|
Transformed from an Arby's to the winner of a Mayor's Design Award.
Denver Community Planning and Development
At a ceremony on November 10, Mayor Michael Hancock and Brad Buchanan, executive director of Denver Community Planning and Development, honored seventeen projects for excellence in architecture, design and place-making at the 2016 Mayor’s Design Awards ceremony. Several of those projects house restaurants, and one, the home of Torchy's, might be the best adaptation ever of an old Arby's. Among the restaurant-related winners:
|
The Bindery on Blake houses the Rackhouse Pub.
Denver Community Planning and Development
Bindery on Blake
2901 & 2875 Blake Street
Houses Rackhouse Pub, among other businesses.
|
Blue Moon in Rino.
Denver Community Planning and Development
Blue Moon Brewing Company
3750 Chestnut Place
|
The Broadway Plaza Motel was transformed into The Metlo.
Denver Community Planning and Development
The Metlo
1111 Broadway
|
The Galaxie project repurposed an old auto-parts store.
Denver Community Planning and Development
Galaxie
3520 East Colfax Avenue
Home to Chow and Humble Pie
|
Torchy's transformed an old Arby's.
Denver Community Planning and Development
Torchy's Tacos
1085 Broadway
Both the Art and Halcyon hotels also won awards. See photos of all the winners here.
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Denver dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
Related Locations
1085 Broadway
Denver, Colorado 80203
2875 Blake St.
Denver, Colorado 80205
3550 E. Colfax Ave.
Denver, CO 80206
3570 E. Colfax Ave.
Denver, Colorado 80206
www.facebook.com/Chow-Urban-Grill-1146583335364024
3750 Chestnut Place
Denver, Colorado 80216
www.bluemoonbrewingcompany.com/rino-brewery-page
In Case You Missed It
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!