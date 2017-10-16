McDevitt Taco Supply Opens New Brick-and-Mortar Location

McDevitt Taco Supply’s first brick-and-mortar location, at Meadows Shopping Center in Boulder, is officially open. Located at 4800 Baseline Road, the restaurant opens at 11:30 a.m. daily and serves up the same tacos as the McDevitt’s food stands, as well as a sampling of new small plates,
The
Owner and founder Bradford McDevitt dreamed up the McDevitt Taco Supply concept while working at a Tex-Mex restaurant in Illinois. According to McDevitt, size and thoughtful flavor pairings help set his tacos apart from the rest.
“We use six-inch corn tortillas instead of the little street
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
“There’s a lot of attention that goes into every single detail of each, and people pick up on that,” the owner adds.
That attention to detail and flavor can be found in the McDevitt Taco Supply salsas, hot sauces, marinades and even the ranch dressing, which are all made from scratch. Margarita mix for the tequila and mezcal margaritas is made by hand using fresh-squeezed lime and orange juice.
McDevitt Taco Supply is open daily for lunch from 11:30 a.m., closing at 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. For more information, call the restaurant at 720-573-4194 or see the McDevitt website.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!