McDevitt Taco Supply Opens New Brick-and-Mortar Location

McDevitt Taco Supply’s first brick-and-mortar location, at Meadows Shopping Center in Boulder, is officially open. Located at 4800 Baseline Road, the restaurant opens at 11:30 a.m. daily and serves up the same tacos as the McDevitt’s food stands, as well as a sampling of new small plates, cocktails and beer.

McDevitt Taco Supply's new location in south Boulder offers small plates, a bar and, of course, plenty of tacos.

The six-year-old taco company started as a food stand on Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall before adding a second location at Sanitas Brewing as well as a taco trailer designed for music festivals. Both taco stands will remain open, offering three locations daily where Boulderites can get their hands on McDevitt’s tacos.

Owner and founder Bradford McDevitt dreamed up the McDevitt Taco Supply concept while working at a Tex-Mex restaurant in Illinois. According to McDevitt, size and thoughtful flavor pairings help set his tacos apart from the rest.

“We use six-inch corn tortillas instead of the little street tacos, so that they’re bigger in size,” he explains. Gluten-free ingredients and corn tortillas mean that all of McDevitt’s tacos are fair game for those with gluten sensitivities.

Those hunting for a mixed drink will find plenty of housemade cocktails and margaritas at the bar. Veronica Penney

“There’s a lot of attention that goes into every single detail of each, and people pick up on that,” the owner adds.

That attention to detail and flavor can be found in the McDevitt Taco Supply salsas, hot sauces, marinades and even the ranch dressing, which are all made from scratch. Margarita mix for the tequila and mezcal margaritas is made by hand using fresh-squeezed lime and orange juice.

McDevitt Taco Supply is open daily for lunch from 11:30 a.m., closing at 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. For more information, call the restaurant at 720-573-4194 or see the McDevitt website.

