 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
The ChocoPotle beef taco features ground beef seasoned with cinnamon and chocolate, topped with a housemade salsa.EXPAND
The ChocoPotle beef taco features ground beef seasoned with cinnamon and chocolate, topped with a housemade salsa.
Veronica Penney

McDevitt Taco Supply Opens New Brick-and-Mortar Location

Veronica Penney | October 16, 2017 | 8:00am
AA

McDevitt Taco Supply’s first brick-and-mortar location, at Meadows Shopping Center in Boulder, is officially open. Located at 4800 Baseline Road, the restaurant opens at 11:30 a.m. daily and serves up the same tacos as the McDevitt’s food stands, as well as a sampling of new small plates, cocktails and beer.

McDevitt Taco Supply's new location in south Boulder offers small plates, a bar and, of course, plenty of tacos.EXPAND
McDevitt Taco Supply's new location in south Boulder offers small plates, a bar and, of course, plenty of tacos.
Veronica Penney

Related Stories

The six-year-old taco company started as a food stand on Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall before adding a second location at Sanitas Brewing as well as a taco trailer designed for music festivals. Both taco stands will remain open, offering three locations daily where Boulderites can get their hands on McDevitt’s tacos.

Owner and founder Bradford McDevitt dreamed up the McDevitt Taco Supply concept while working at a Tex-Mex restaurant in Illinois. According to McDevitt, size and thoughtful flavor pairings help set his tacos apart from the rest.

“We use six-inch corn tortillas instead of the little street tacos, so that they’re bigger in size,” he explains. Gluten-free ingredients and corn tortillas mean that all of McDevitt’s tacos are fair game for those with gluten sensitivities.

Those hunting for a mixed drink will find plenty of housemade cocktails and margaritas at the bar.EXPAND
Those hunting for a mixed drink will find plenty of housemade cocktails and margaritas at the bar.
Veronica Penney

“There’s a lot of attention that goes into every single detail of each, and people pick up on that,” the owner adds.

That attention to detail and flavor can be found in the McDevitt Taco Supply salsas, hot sauces, marinades and even the ranch dressing, which are all made from scratch. Margarita mix for the tequila and mezcal margaritas is made by hand using fresh-squeezed lime and orange juice.

McDevitt Taco Supply is open daily for lunch from 11:30 a.m., closing at 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. For more information, call the restaurant at 720-573-4194 or see the McDevitt website.

 
Veronica is a contributor to Westword’s Food & Drink section and is equally passionate about cooking and eating. She can be found riding her bike really, really far -- usually farther than intended, thanks to her terrible sense of direction. Her culinary enthusiasm and outdoor adventures are fueled by strong black coffee and the undying hope of finding an excellent cheese plate.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >