Menu Roundup: New Offerings From Sushi Den, Baur's and Beatrice & Woodsley

EXPAND Baur's new fall menu is in — and this week you can get $5 flatbreads. Danielle Lirette

If you're not hitting one of Denver's many new restaurants (like the twenty that opened last month alone) this week, some old favorites are rolling out some new tricks. There's a new fall menu with discounted flatbreads (this week only!) at Baur's; a trust-your-sush-chef tasting menu at Sushi Den, and a better-than-ever brunch at Beatrice & Woodsley. Dig in!

Baur's Restaurant & Listening Lounge

1512 Curtis Street

303-615-4000

Spacious downtown eatery Baur’s just launched its fall menu, with a roster of flatbreads heading up the changes. This week (thought October 6), choose from six varieties — like one with bleu cheese and caramelized onion or another (why not get two?) with bacon lardons and garlic cream — for only $5 each. After Thursday, flatbread prices will range from $8 to $13. Other new dishes include roasted acorn squash with butternut squash caponata, pistachio, golden raisin, pomegranate, and pecorino; a thirteen-ounce, double-cut, bone-in pork chop with polenta, sautéed and pickled chard, and apple saffron chutney; and cavatelli gratin with red-wine braised beef, mirepoix and spicy marinara.

Catch-of-the-day sashimi with fresh-grated hon-wasabi is one of the offerings on Sushi Den's new omakase menu. Sushi Den

Sushi Den

1487 South Pearl Street

303-777-0826

"Omakase" is a Japanese word that translates roughly as "to entrust." At Sushi Den, omakase dinners have always been a possibility, leaving it to the chef to present a selection of the evening's best dishes. But now the Old South Pearl sushi house has added omakase nights as part of its regular offerings, giving customers the opportunity to trust in chef Toshi Kizaki's as he shares his favorites. Reservations for up to eight people can be made for 6:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays for the restaurant's private Denchu Room. For $120 each, guests will receive five courses (plus dessert) of fall-themed house specialties, with a focus on seasonal vegetables, roasted duck, American wagyu beef and Sushi Den's always-pristine seafood — think tiger shrimp, Spanish octopus, and smoke Scottish salmon, among others that will appear based on availability. Space is limited, so check the Sushi Den website for dates and for a complete menu listing.

EXPAND Experience a brunch wonderland at Beatrice & Woodsley. Cassandra Kotnik

Beatrice & Woodsley

38 South Broadway

303-777-3505

The sylvan setting of Beatrice & Woodsley has long been a brunch staple on South Broadway, but now the restaurant's weekend meal is getting even brunchier. Hours have been extended from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays and a host of creative new dishes have been rolled out. Choices include apple pie pancakes; asparagus Benedict on toasted ciabatta; cotechino (a housemade sausage) with white bean, roasted zucchini, parsley and sage ragout, two sunny side-up eggs and Grandma’s biscuits; and pimento cheese grits with arugula and tomato salad, to name a few. There are also a couple of "brunchapuncha" punch bowls sized for groups of four to six, or individual serving of housemade kombucha spiked with vodka.