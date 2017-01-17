Menu Roundup: Tostadas, ’Tails and Hatch Chile Risotto at These Denver Restaurants

EXPAND Elway's has the chops during Stock Show week. Courtesy of Elway's Downtown

The National Western Stock Show is in full swing, and beef is on our minds — both on the hoof and on the plate. Fortunately, the same goes for downtown steakhouse Elway's, which is serving up a meaty flight until January 22. For $70, you'll get a trio of beef and Colorado lamb: a four-ounce cut of prime Holstein tenderloin, two four-ounce lamb chops, and four ounces of Wagyu strip from 7x Farms on the Western Slope. Sides are a la carte — we recommend the creamed spinach and au gratin potatoes.

Here are three other menu updates around town:

Spuntino

2639 West 32nd Avenue

303-433-0949

Chef Cindhura Reddy changes her menu at Spuntino to match the seasons; for winter, she just introduced nine hearty new dishes to help keep you warm until spring. DiStefano burrata is always on the roster, and for winter it comes dressed with walnut pesto, bresaola, dried figs and greens from local hydroponic grower Rebel Farm. And the house arancini (deep-fried risotto balls) get a cold-weather update as CarbonArancini, which package the flavors of carbonara — pecorino bechamel, black-pepper aioli and Tender Belly bacon — into bite-sized appetizers. Other dishes incorporate root vegetables, rich sauces and slow-cooked meats to add homey appeal. Don't miss the braised short rib with Hatch chile risotto and tempura-fried bone marrow, or the brick chicken with canellini bean-sesame purée.

Latigo

2229 Blake Street

303-537-7682

Latigo has been serving traditional Mexican fare in a modern setting right next to Coors Field since last summer, with dinner, lunch and brunch for the downtown crowd. The restaurant just expanded its lunch menu with a wider selection of affordable options; tortas and big burritos stuffed with chorizo, a chile relleno(!), pastor, lengua or carnitas are there for heartier appetites, while the house chicken tinga tostadas make for a lighter lunch. Of course, a wide range of tacos are now available to mix and match, or try something bright, fresh and zingy like the camarones aguachiles: fat shrimp served in a traditional coastal sauce. Now you can make your taco Tuesday a tinga tostada Tuesday instead.

Beatrice & Woodsley

38 South Broadway

303-777-3505

South Broadway's most enchanting dining hall has a new happy-hour program called Nosh & ’Tails, which is available Monday through Friday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the bar. House ’tails (cocktails) and wines by the glass run $6 each, as do small plates that will change monthly. And $4 will cover draft beers.

January's food choices include country pork terrine with dried cherry, apricot mostarda and crostini; potato tart with Gruyère, whipped crème fraîche and arugula; and roasted cauliflower and quinoa salad. Save a buck by ordering three for $15.

