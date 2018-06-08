Method Coffee Roasters Launching First Cafe: The Method Collective

After five years in the roasting business, Method Coffee Roasters is finally opening its first official location at 2011 West 32nd Avenue, in the newly constructed apartments where Dickinson Plaza once stood (and across from Simply Pure, which so far has weathered the construction).

When Method originally started, friends Kade Gianinetti and Alex Rawal set up shop in Rawal's garage. They've since expanded into a warehouse, where they roast coffee for more than forty businesses in the Rocky Mountain region. In 2017 they took over the cafe in the Leeds Business School at CU Boulder, and liked it so much they decided the next step was to open their very own space in Denver.

"They wanted to open a coffee shop to do the coffee justice," says general manager James Lopez, whose previous experience includes working in and opening several coffee shops in Fort Collins. He recently returned home to Colorado after living in New York City and is now helping orchestrate the finishing touches before the shop opens on Tuesday, June 12.