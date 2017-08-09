Mici Handcrafted Italian Hires New CEO With Plans for Future Growth

Mici Handcrafted Italian has quietly built a quartet of family-friendly eateries dotted across the metro Denver landscape. Starting in 2004, the Miceli family — siblings Jeff, Michael and Kim — has slowly grown the business to locations at 1531 Stout Street downtown, 2373 Central Park Boulevard in Stapleton, 9245 South Broadway in Littleton and 727 Colorado Boulevard. And with more growth in mind, the family just welcomed new partner and CEO Elliot Schiffer to the Mici team.

Schiffer brings his experience from Smashburger, where he worked for the past five years, and Chicago's Lettuce Entertain You restaurant group to Mici. While adding new restaurants is on Schiffer's agenda, he's first looking at how modern customers order and dine. "In the next year or two, we're working on people's access to the product and operational improvements in the restaurants," he explains.