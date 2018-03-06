MiddleState Coffee Expands From Fourth Avenue Space to Santa Fe

MiddleState Coffee has been operating out of 550 square feet at 17 East Fourth Avenue since 2016. But owner/roaster Jay DeRose had a bigger vision for the future, and this summer it will finally come to fruition. DeRose has secured a lease and is now working on creating a new roastery and coffee shop in 3,000 square feet of warehouse space at 212 Santa Fe Drive.

DeRose is not new to the Denver coffee scene. He grew up in Wheat Ridge and has tried his hand at skateboarding and snowboarding, then leather working and apron making. His first coffee shop job was at Common Grounds, though he didn't last long there before being let go. "I didn't even know what the differences between an Americano and a latte were," he recalls. "I didn't even really drink coffee."

But he fell in love with the social aspect of coffee, then made the rounds at various other shops and grew more successful as a barista before buying a home roaster to start experimenting with roasting his own beans. "I went down the rabbit hole," he admits.