Millers & Rossi Combines Art Gallery and Speakeasy on Walnut Street
Outside Millers & Rossi on Walnut Street between 35th and 36th.
Mark Antonation
An unprepossessing storefront at the north end of the Tracks/EXDO building at 35th and Walnut streets doesn't look much like RiNo's hippest new gathering space. From the outside, it appears much like a dentist office or perhaps a small legal firm. The name on the door, Millers & Rossi, might even support that notion. But those in the know will head inside to peruse art from local artists in the gallery up front before ducking through a second doorway — vaguely disguised as a framed print — into a dark, sexy speakeasy in the back.
Millers & Rossi is the creation of brothers Dustin and Casey Miller, along with Rafael Depaz and Aaron Bodrog. (The "Rossi" in the name came from a friend who is no longer involved in the project.) Depaz is the barman of the group, while Casey Miller is the chef, who will provide a short menu of Southern-inspired fare to complement the cocktail list.
The gallery is small but displays the work of several local artists.
Mark Antonation
If you go, don't give the art gallery short shrift. The small space is loaded with works from local talent, including photography by Dustin Miller, who also serves as the gallery's curator. But once inside the bar, cushy seating in lounge areas and at the copper-topped bar will invite you to settle in for several drinks. House cocktails are designed around some of the classics, with showy twists like a smoked glass used in the house Manhattan.
The bar itself is open Wednesday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Sunday from 2 to 11 p.m., while the gallery opens at 11 a.m. on those days.
Stepping from the gallery into the bar is quite a contrast.
Mark Antonation
Copper and brick give the bar a lived-in feel.
Mark Antonation
Toasted wood adds smoke to a cocktail glass.
Mark Antonation
A smoked Manhattan in progress.
Mark Antonation
Now that you know about Millers & Rossi, this could be your next drink.
Mark Antonation
Artistic elements carry over from the gallery into the bar.
Mark Antonation
Related Location
3542 Walnut St.
Denver, Colorado 80205
