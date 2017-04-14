menu

Millers & Rossi Combines Art Gallery and Speakeasy on Walnut Street

Dazzle Will Serve Last Brunch on May 21, Open in Former Baur's Space on June 1


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Millers & Rossi Combines Art Gallery and Speakeasy on Walnut Street

Friday, April 14, 2017 at 7:55 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Outside Millers & Rossi on Walnut Street between 35th and 36th.EXPAND
Outside Millers & Rossi on Walnut Street between 35th and 36th.
Mark Antonation
A A

An unprepossessing storefront at the north end of the Tracks/EXDO building at 35th and Walnut streets doesn't look much like RiNo's hippest new gathering space. From the outside, it appears much like a dentist office or perhaps a small legal firm. The name on the door, Millers & Rossi, might even support that notion. But those in the know will head inside to peruse art from local artists in the gallery up front before ducking through a second doorway — vaguely disguised as a framed print — into a dark, sexy speakeasy in the back.

Millers & Rossi is the creation of brothers Dustin and Casey Miller, along with Rafael Depaz and Aaron Bodrog. (The "Rossi" in the name came from a friend who is no longer involved in the project.) Depaz is the barman of the group, while Casey Miller is the chef, who will provide a short menu of Southern-inspired fare to complement the cocktail list.

The gallery is small but displays the work of several local artists.EXPAND
The gallery is small but displays the work of several local artists.
Mark Antonation

Related Stories

If you go, don't give the art gallery short shrift. The small space is loaded with works from local talent, including photography by Dustin Miller, who also serves as the gallery's curator. But once inside the bar, cushy seating in lounge areas and at the copper-topped bar will invite you to settle in for several drinks. House cocktails are designed around some of the classics, with showy twists like a smoked glass used in the house Manhattan.

The bar itself is open Wednesday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Sunday from 2 to 11 p.m., while the gallery opens at 11 a.m. on those days.

Stepping from the gallery into the bar is quite a contrast.EXPAND
Stepping from the gallery into the bar is quite a contrast.
Mark Antonation
Copper and brick give the bar a lived-in feel.EXPAND
Copper and brick give the bar a lived-in feel.
Mark Antonation
Toasted wood adds smoke to a cocktail glass.EXPAND
Toasted wood adds smoke to a cocktail glass.
Mark Antonation
A smoked Manhattan in progress.EXPAND
A smoked Manhattan in progress.
Mark Antonation
Now that you know about Millers & Rossi, this could be your next drink.EXPAND
Now that you know about Millers & Rossi, this could be your next drink.
Mark Antonation
Artistic elements carry over from the gallery into the bar.EXPAND
Artistic elements carry over from the gallery into the bar.
Mark Antonation
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Millers & Rossi
More Info
More Info

3542 Walnut St.
Denver, Colorado 80205

720-257-5342

millersandrossi.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >