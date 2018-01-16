Misaki Brings Sushi to the Stanley Lineup

Stanley Marketplace boasts two charcuterie shops, a pizzeria, a brewery, a winery, barbecue, bagels, empanadas, and even a chocolatier. Misaki, the newest addition to the restaurant lineup, now brings sushi to 2501 Dallas Street on the edge of Aurora and Stapleton

Misaki’s menu offers a full selection of nigiri, sushi rolls and chef specialties, with most standard sushi rolls coming in under eight dollars—the typical happy hour pricing at many Denver sushi restaurants. Executive chef Jesus Silva, known in the Denver restaurant scene for his work at Osaka Ramen and Silva’s Fish Market, has crafted a menu full of options.

The Stanley Roll combines bincho, avocado tempura and lightly seared tuna tataki, all finished with a spicy ponzu. Veronica Penney