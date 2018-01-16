Misaki Brings Sushi to the Stanley Lineup

Stanley Marketplace boasts two charcuterie shops, a pizzeria, a brewery, a winery, barbecue, bagels, empanadas, and even a chocolatier. Misaki, the newest addition to the restaurant lineup, now brings sushi to 2501 Dallas Street on the edge of Aurora and Stapleton
Misaki’s menu offers a full selection of nigiri, sushi rolls and chef specialties, with most standard sushi rolls coming in under eight dollars—the typical happy hour pricing at many Denver sushi restaurants. Executive chef Jesus Silva, known in the Denver restaurant scene for his work at Osaka Ramen and Silva’s Fish Market, has crafted a menu full of options.
In addition to classic rolls including shrimp tempura and spicy poke, Silva’s lineup of chef sushi rolls includes the Misaki roll with tuna poke, avocado tempura, mustard yuzu sauce and maguro tataki sashimi; and a salmon tartare roll with salmon, capers, white onions
You won't find Misaki's chicken
Owners Charlene and Robert Thai are no newcomers to sushi. Charelene is the general manager of Asahi Food, an HAACP-certified seafood warehouse and importing company, which gives Misaki access to the freshest fish available. Robert, in turn, brings over a decade of experience managing Denver sushi restaurants.
Misaki softly opened in December with the intent of weekend-only hours, but unanticipated popularity spurred the Thais to stay open for business seven days a week since day one. Daily hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. for dinner.
In the coming months, customers will be able to get a taste of Silva’s famous ramen as he continues to build out Misaki’s menu.
