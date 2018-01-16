 


Misaki neighbors Maria Empanada and Glazed and Confuzed at Stanley Marketplace.
Misaki neighbors Maria Empanada and Glazed and Confuzed at Stanley Marketplace.
Veronica Penney

Misaki Brings Sushi to the Stanley Lineup

Veronica Penney | January 16, 2018 | 7:59am
AA

Stanley Marketplace boasts two charcuterie shops, a pizzeria, a brewery, a winery, barbecue, bagels, empanadas, and even a chocolatier. Misaki, the newest addition to the restaurant lineup, now brings sushi to 2501 Dallas Street on the edge of Aurora and Stapleton

Misaki’s menu offers a full selection of nigiri, sushi rolls and chef specialties, with most standard sushi rolls coming in under eight dollars—the typical happy hour pricing at many Denver sushi restaurants. Executive chef Jesus Silva, known in the Denver restaurant scene for his work at Osaka Ramen and Silva’s Fish Market, has crafted a menu full of options.

The Stanley Roll combines bincho, avocado tempura and lightly seared tuna tataki, all finished with a spicy ponzu.
The Stanley Roll combines bincho, avocado tempura and lightly seared tuna tataki, all finished with a spicy ponzu.
Veronica Penney

In addition to classic rolls including shrimp tempura and spicy poke, Silva’s lineup of chef sushi rolls includes the Misaki roll with tuna poke, avocado tempura, mustard yuzu sauce and maguro tataki sashimi; and a salmon tartare roll with salmon, capers, white onions and wasabi. Fish selections vary, depending on which fresh catches are available.

Misaki's chicken karage boasts tender chicken and a flaky, crisp breading.
Misaki's chicken karage boasts tender chicken and a flaky, crisp breading.
Veronica Penney

You won’t find Misaki’s chicken karaage listed on the menu, but it has already become a customer favorite. Nine dollars will buy a tray of crisp, gingery chicken morsels, fried to golden perfection and served with a spicy mustard sauce.

Owners Charlene and Robert Thai are no newcomers to sushi. Charelene is the general manager of Asahi Food, an HAACP-certified seafood warehouse and importing company, which gives Misaki access to the freshest fish available. Robert, in turn, brings over a decade of experience managing Denver sushi restaurants.

Misaki softly opened in December with the intent of weekend-only hours, but unanticipated popularity spurred the Thais to stay open for business seven days a week since day one. Daily hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. for dinner.

In the coming months, customers will be able to get a taste of Silva’s famous ramen as he continues to build out Misaki’s menu.

 
Veronica is a contributor to Westword’s Food & Drink section and is equally passionate about cooking and eating. She can be found riding her bike really, really far -- usually farther than intended, thanks to her terrible sense of direction. Her culinary enthusiasm and outdoor adventures are fueled by strong black coffee and the undying hope of finding an excellent cheese plate.

