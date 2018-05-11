Brunch of the Week: Themed Brunches Rock at the Monkey Barrel

The Sunnyside neighborhood's rock-and-roll bar, the Monkey Barrel, has started hosting themed brunches; most recently the motif was Bad Boys Brunch, a '90s hip hop throwback. Owner Jimmy Nigg first started serving brunch at his bar in March with a Wu Tang and Waffles party; underestimating his clientele’s apparent love of Wu Tang Clan, the Barrel sold out of food and champagne while hosting more than 500 ravenous brunchers.

Inside the bar, you'll find a wall mural of the Beastie Boys and Nintendo 64 consoles at every table. Nigg wanted to bring a '90s vibe to the neighborhood, with live music and a bar full of punk, rock and hip-hop memorabilia. “I thought it would be cool to hear the music we all enjoy, but before 10 p.m.,” he notes, joking about the quiet residential blocks surrounding the bar.

In a city with so many breakfast spots, the owner says “We stay competitive with unique menu offerings and rotating themes.” The restaurant also has a large outdoor patio and a small front porch.