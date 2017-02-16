menu

More Denver Restaurants Close in Support of a Day Without Immigrants

Buy Infinite Harvest's Greens at Nooch and Company Headquarters


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

More Denver Restaurants Close in Support of a Day Without Immigrants

Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 11:18 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Biju's Little Curry Shop is one of the restaurants that will close today to support A Day Without Immigrants.
Biju's Little Curry Shop is one of the restaurants that will close today to support A Day Without Immigrants.
Danielle Lirette
A A

Both locations of Maria Empanada (on South Broadway and in the Denver Tech Center) and Adelitas Cocina y Cantina and its companion bar, Palenque Mezcaleria, announced yesterday that they would be closed today to support employees participating in A Day Without Immigrants, a national day of protest on February 16 that calls for immigrants (and those who support them) to stay home from work and school and to not spend money.

Now several more local restaurants have joined in, including two of restaurateur Frank Bonanno's eateries — Osteria Marco and Russell's Smokehouse — and all three locations of Biju's Little Curry Shop. Here's the message Bonanno sent out on Facebook:

People who have been with me ten, thirteen years, without missing a day are choosing to make their voices heard on this one. I stand with them. We stand with our team. In honor of today's protests, Osteria Marco & Russell's Smokehouse will be closed for business today.

Related Stories


And Biju Thomas, who runs Biju's Little Curry Shops in RiNo, Berkeley and Boulder, added this to his Facebook page:

Hi friends ... in support of our team, our friends and extended families we will close today. @littlecurryshop in RiNo will have free chai and a place for people to visit and talk about all this today, but please bring your own lunch. Thank you all for your support ... #Onward !!!


Although Machete Tequila and Tacos has not released a statement, the downtown and Cherry Creek locations are not answering phone calls during posted business hours. Quijote's Mexican Grill at 1043 Broadway is also closed.

Some restaurants are closing in solidarity with the movement, while others may be forced to close or restrict hours and menu offerings because of the one-day walkout. We'll update the list of closures as we learn more.

Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Biju's Little Curry Shop
More Info
More Info

1441 26th St.
Denver, CO 80205

303-292-3500

www.littlecurryshop.com

miles
Biju's Little Curry Shop
More Info
More Info

4279 Tennyson St.
Denver, Colorado 80212

303-975-6886

www.littlecurryshop.com

miles
Biju's Little Curry Shop
More Info
More Info

2905 Pearl St.
Boulder, CO 80301

www.littlecurryshop.com

miles
Russell's Smokehouse
More Info
More Info

1422 Larimer St.
Denver, CO 80202

720-524-8050

www.russellssmokehouse.com

miles
Osteria Marco
More Info
More Info

1453 Larimer St.
Denver, CO 80202

303-534-5855

www.osteriamarco.com

miles
Maria Empanada
More Info
More Info

1298 S. Broadway
Denver, CO 80210

303-934-2221

www.mariaempanada.com

miles
Maria Empanada
More Info
More Info

8000 E. Belleview Ave.
Greenwood Village, Colorado 80111

303-221-9013

mariaempanada.com

miles
Adelitas Cocina y Cantina
More Info
More Info

1294 S. Broadway St.
Denver, CO 80210

303-778-1294

adelitasdenver.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >