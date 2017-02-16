More Denver Restaurants Close in Support of a Day Without Immigrants

Biju's Little Curry Shop is one of the restaurants that will close today to support A Day Without Immigrants. Danielle Lirette

Both locations of Maria Empanada (on South Broadway and in the Denver Tech Center) and Adelitas Cocina y Cantina and its companion bar, Palenque Mezcaleria, announced yesterday that they would be closed today to support employees participating in A Day Without Immigrants, a national day of protest on February 16 that calls for immigrants (and those who support them) to stay home from work and school and to not spend money.

Now several more local restaurants have joined in, including two of restaurateur Frank Bonanno's eateries — Osteria Marco and Russell's Smokehouse — and all three locations of Biju's Little Curry Shop. Here's the message Bonanno sent out on Facebook:

People who have been with me ten, thirteen years, without missing a day are choosing to make their voices heard on this one. I stand with them. We stand with our team. In honor of today's protests, Osteria Marco & Russell's Smokehouse will be closed for business today.



And Biju Thomas, who runs Biju's Little Curry Shops in RiNo, Berkeley and Boulder, added this to his Facebook page:

Hi friends ... in support of our team, our friends and extended families we will close today. @littlecurryshop in RiNo will have free chai and a place for people to visit and talk about all this today, but please bring your own lunch. Thank you all for your support ... #Onward !!!



Although Machete Tequila and Tacos has not released a statement, the downtown and Cherry Creek locations are not answering phone calls during posted business hours. Quijote's Mexican Grill at 1043 Broadway is also closed.

Some restaurants are closing in solidarity with the movement, while others may be forced to close or restrict hours and menu offerings because of the one-day walkout. We'll update the list of closures as we learn more.

