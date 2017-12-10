Our Ten Most-Read Drink Stories in 2017

Small breweries are big business in Colorado, so any beer news — from unknowns like Sleeping Giant to industrial giants taking over the little guys — catches the attention of our readers. But there's more going on in the Denver bar scene than just taprooms. You also loved reading about My Brother's Bar, Wally's Wisconsin Tavern and bottomless mimosas at the cities many brunch spots. Here are the ten most-read Westword booze stories of 2017.

1. "Craft Beer Bars Cutting Off Wicked Weed, Other AB InBev-Owned Breweries"

In May, Wicked Weed Brewing revealed that it had become the tenth independently owned craft brewery to be consumed by Anheuser Busch InBev. Read more here.

2. "You Might Be Surprised at How Many Colorado Breweries Are for Sale"

A wave of ownership changes at small breweries began last year and is picking up steam. Read more here.

3. "Does "Craft Beer" Definition Go Down the Drain With the Avery Brewing Sale?"

In November, Boulder's Avery Brewing gave up a 30 percent stake in the company to Spanish brewing giant Mahou San Miguel, making it no longer a "craft" brewery according to the definition used by the Brewers Association trade group. Read more here.

4. "The Largest Denver Brewery You've Never Heard of Is Getting Bigger"

You probably haven’t heard of the second-largest brewery in Denver, but you definitely know the beers brewed there. Read more here.

Wally's Wisconsin Tavern opened on September 8, 2017. It sits right next door to Rhein Haus. Mark Antonation

5. "This New England-Style Pumpkin-Spiced IPA Is Going to Make You Mad"

New England-style IPAs burst on to Colorado's beer scene during 2016, causing endless arguments between brewers and beer drinkers online and in person. Read more here.

6. "Ten Bottomless Mimosas for Less Than $15 in Denver"

A lot changes in a year...but not indulging in a boozy brunch. Read more here.

7. "Here's What You Need to Know About Colorado's 38 GABF Medal Winners"

Colorado won 38 medals at the Great American Beer Festival this year, the same number it won in both 2015 and 2016. Read more here.

8. "Rhein Haus Owners Launch Wisconsin Tribute Bar"

Wisconsinites rejoiced when Wally's Wisconsin Tavern opened in early fall 2017. Read more here.

EXPAND Bottles were sold for $17 before tax. Lindsey Bartlett

9. "My Brother's Bar, Denver's Oldest Saloon, Changes Hands — but It's Still a Family Affair"

My Brother's Bar was sold, but the deal saved Denver's most legendary bar. Read more here.

10. "Here's Where to Get That Forty-Ounce Bottle of Rosé in Denver"

The famous forty-ounce bottle of rosé wine became available for purchase in Denver this spring. And people got basic. Read more here.

