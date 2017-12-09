Our Ten Most-Read Food Stories in 2017

Looking back at 2017, it's easy to be overwhelmed by the sheer volume of food news and new food. But Denverites know what they like: breakfast burritos, barbecue, doughnuts and cheap eats — at least judging by the Westword stories you read the most. Here are the ten stories that captured the most reader attention in 2017, from restaurants pitching in to help hurricane-relief efforts to a not-so-funny joke about gentrification. Dig in!
1. "The Ten Best New Restaurants in Denver"
Many great restaurants opened in late 2016, ushering in a very tasty beginning to the year. Read more here.
2. "The Ten Best Barbecue Joints in Metro Denver — and What You Should Order"
Denver’s barbecue scene has improved by leaps and bounds in recent years, and there’s a little something for everyone. Read more here.
3. "The Ten Best Handheld Breakfast Burritos in Denver"
This year, Mayor Michael Hancock declared the second Saturday of October to be Breakfast Burrito Day. Read more here.
4. "Stella's on 16th, One of Our Best New Restaurants, Closes Without Notice"
Not seven months after Stella's on 16th debuted behind Union Station, the all-day restaurant and market closed. Read more here.
5. "Spicy Pickle Returns to Denver After Five-Year Absence"
The first Denver location in five years opened downtown at 1875 Lawrence Street this fall. Read more here.
6. "Gentrification Is No Laughing Matter — Unless You're at Ink! Coffee"
Ink! Coffee posted a sign outside its shop at 2851 Larimer Street on November 22, 2017, that read "Happily gentrifying the neighborhood since 2014," causing both local and national criticism. Read more here.
7. "El Tepehuan Reopens in New Space in Downtown Englewood"
In October, Englewood welcomed back a neighborhood gem: El Tepehuan. Read more here.
8. "The Ten Best Doughnut Stops in Metro Denver"
From sweet balls of frosted cake joy to fresh yeast-risen orbs filled with jelly to wacky flavors in doughnut form, there are plenty of options for everyone in Denver. Read more here.
9. "Everyone's Favorite Walk-Up Chicken Joint Is On the Move on Colfax"
One of Denver's most recognizable walk-up joints, Bourbon Grill, closed its window and moved to a larger space at 571 East Colfax Avenue. Read more here.
10. "Denver Bars and Restaurants Hosting More Hurricane Harvey Fundraisers"
In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, multiple Denver eateries raised money for various hurricane relief organizations. Read more here.
