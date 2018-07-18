Babies Get Breast Milk — and Parents Get Advice — at Mothers' Milk Bank

Many people choose to feed their babies with breast milk, but getting it isn't always easy. This is where the Mothers' Milk Bank in Arvada, one of the largest donor milk banks in the country, comes in.

"Having breast milk in the first two weeks of life can have a huge impact and can be life-changing for preemies," says Samantha Rhodes, a Milk Bank lactation consultant. "If you set up a good microbiome, it could help set up a healthy system for life."

That's a statement backed by decades of research. So Milk Bank employees — and researchers around the world — were taken aback after a U.S. delegation at July's World Health Assembly, a United Nations affiliate, tried to dismantle a resolution supporting breast milk over substitutes.

"I was shocked and disheartened to hear that the WHO [World Health Organization] resolution on Infant and Child Feeding wasn't easily approved in a unanimous way as had been thought," writes Milk Bank lactation specialist Abby Case in an email to Westword. "The protection, promotion and support of breastfeeding is a paramount issue and this resolution should be a high priority around the world. We must do our global part in helping all infants, children and mothers around the world, and Mothers' Milk Bank, along with many other breastfeeding advocacy groups, have signed the letter written by the United States Breastfeeding Committee (USBC) on this issue."