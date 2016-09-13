menu

Motomaki Heads From Boulder to West Colfax Avenue

Tuesday, September 13, 2016 at 2:50 p.m.
By Westword
Motomaki motors into Lakewood.
Mark Antonation
Motomaki, an innovator in big, bold sushi rolls that come foil-wrapped like a burrito, opened in Boulder two years ago — launched by the same folks who started Hapa Sushi. Motomaki is now poised for an assault on Lakewood and will open its second store at 14650 West Colfax Avenue.

The new Motomaki is expected to open in November and occupy a space that was previously Native Foods, according to the company. The menu will be the same as the Boulder original, with a list of signature maki, build-your-own wraps or bowls, and three kinds of Hawaiian poke: tuna, salmon and hamachi.

Motomaki specializes in oversized rice and nori wraps.
Mark Antonation
