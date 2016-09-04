Musicians Gregory Alan Isakov, DJ Cavem Offer Food for Thought

The T-Swift Pack on Gregory Alan Isakov's farm. Edgar Kunz

Food for thought comes from our music section, which recently visited musician Gregory Alan Isakov, who'll headline at Red Rocks tonight, on his four-acre farm just outside of north Boulder. Isakov, who was born in South Africa and raised in Philadelphia, originally moved to Colorado to go to horticulture school. He’s planned and managed a handful of local gardens and did a five-year stint running a vegetable farm in Lyons; nearly three years ago, he took over this farmstead, which he and the rest of the residents share with a herd of long-haired Katahdin sheep, affectionately called the “T-Swift Pack.”

A few years ago, Isakov was asked by a pair of Canadian filmmakers for permission to use his song “Big Black Car” in a commercial they were making for McDonald’s. He and his band initially declined, then reconsidered. “We thought, ‘Man, we could do a lot of cool things with that money if we just don’t care about being hated on the Internet for a little while,’” recalls Isakov. And what did they do? Donate the majority of the proceeds to organic-seed companies and farming organizations.

Take a trip to Gregory Alan Isakov's farm here.

DJ Cavem and Alkemia Earth deliver the message. TEDx Manhattan

Two other local musicians didn't hesitate to deliver a commercial message. Westword MasterMind DJ Cavem and Alkemia Earth, who rap about kale and wheatgrass and promote a message of healthy food in general, recorded "OG Headquarters" for Natural Grocers in honor of National Organic Harvest Month. "We looked to DJ Cavem and Alkemia to help us translate our brand messaging into something millennials can really connect with. They’ve been a really inspiring team to work with," says Krystal Covington, public relations and customer service director for Denver-based Natural Grocers (formerly Vitamin Cottage).

Read our music story about DJ Cavem's "OG Headquarters."