My Brother's Bar Continues a Sweet Tradition: Girl Scout Cookies

My Brother's Bar has never had a marquee indicating that there's a saloon inside the old building at 2376 15th Street, but at this time of year it always sports a sign: Girl Scout Cookie Station. The tradition started more than forty years ago, shortly after the Karagas brothers bought the structure that has held a bar since the 1880s, and turned it into My Brother's in 1970.

From the start, My Brother's has been a family affair. Soon after the bar opened, Jim Karagas, who oversaw My Brother's (brother Angelo was in charge of the just-closed Wazee Lounge and Supper Club, which the brothers bought in 1974), sold 100 boxes of Girl Scout cookies for his then-eight-year-old daughter. The project grew from there, until the bar was selling tens of thousands of boxes every year.

And the tradition is continuing, even though My Brother's changed hands right before the start of Girl Scout cookie season last winter.