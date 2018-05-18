 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Nanga by Nature offers eleven flavors of chocolate bark and cocoa-dusted nuts.
Nanga by Nature offers eleven flavors of chocolate bark and cocoa-dusted nuts.
Linnea Covington

Boulder Couple Creates Nanga by Nature Organic Chocolate Snacks

Linnea Covington | May 18, 2018 | 7:02am
AA

A Boulder couple is on a mission to make high-quality chocolate an everyday snacking experience rather than an occasional luxury. The result is Nanga by Nature, a line of chocolate barks and nuts that balance indulgence, nutrition and unusual flavors.

"These are everyday indulgences that are part of a regular healthy lifestyle, and by keeping our ingredients simple and clean and [the] formulation balanced, we have created foods that can satisfy snack cravings without any post-snacking regrets," says Nelson Schwab, who owns the company with his wife, Dagmara. "We started Nanga to fill a void we saw in the chocolate marketplace — that is, for simple, healthy indulgences made from only the cleanest ingredients, made in a way that fully preserves the indulgent experience."

Related Stories

Nanga by Nature's cherry and pecan dark-chocolate bark.
Nanga by Nature's cherry and pecan dark-chocolate bark.
Linnea Covington

The couple started the organic chocolate company in 2015 (though it had a different name to begin with) and released the cocoa-dusted nuts and launched the new name in 2017. The idea behind their barks and sweet nuts is to keep the food pure and clean, or "naked," they say. In Hindi, "nanga" means naked, and the brand garnered inspiration from Nanga Parbat, or Naked Mountain, a natural landmass found in Pakistan that is the ninth-tallest peak in the world.

"All of our ingredients are carefully selected with a purpose," says Schwab, a North Carolina native who delved into traditional pastry and chocolate techniques at Denver's Johnson and Wales University (where he fell in love with Colorado) and learned about holistic nutrition at Bauman College in California. "Originally our dark-chocolate barks were formulated with specific functional purposes such as energy, athletic recovery and aphrodisiac properties, but our product testing led us to simplify and focus on flavor versus function."

Espresso and cocoa almonds by Nanga by Nature.
Espresso and cocoa almonds by Nanga by Nature.
Linnea Covington

Flavor is apparent in all eleven options. Choose from 1.75-ounce bags of cocoa-dusted almonds enhanced with chili powder, cinnamon and maple syrup; bark made with dark chocolate, pecans, dried cherry and turmeric; dark-chocolate bark made with blueberries, lavender and rose; and cocoa and Chinese five-spice pecans, among others.

After spending time leading backcountry trips for young people and teaching them skills such as how to make meals with limited resources, Schwab turned to chocolate as a sweeter vocation. The snacks are also something his whole family enjoys.

Nanga by Nature can be ordered online or found locally at Alfalfa's Markets in Boulder and Lafayette, Nooch Vegan Market (10 East Ellsworth Avenue) in Denver, and select Natural Grocers and Sprouts markets in the metro area. Soon, says Schwab, you will also be able to find the chocolate pouches at Whole Foods.

 
Linnea Covington moved back to Denver after spending thirteen years in New York City and couldn't be happier to be home, exploring the Mile High and eating as much as possible, especially when it involves pizza or ice cream.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >