Boulder Couple Creates Nanga by Nature Organic Chocolate Snacks

A Boulder couple is on a mission to make high-quality chocolate an everyday snacking experience rather than an occasional luxury. The result is Nanga by Nature, a line of chocolate barks and nuts that balance indulgence, nutrition and unusual flavors.

"These are everyday indulgences that are part of a regular healthy lifestyle, and by keeping our ingredients simple and clean and [the] formulation balanced, we have created foods that can satisfy snack cravings without any post-snacking regrets," says Nelson Schwab, who owns the company with his wife, Dagmara. "We started Nanga to fill a void we saw in the chocolate marketplace — that is, for simple, healthy indulgences made from only the cleanest ingredients, made in a way that fully preserves the indulgent experience."

Nanga by Nature's cherry and pecan dark-chocolate bark. Linnea Covington

The couple started the organic chocolate company in 2015 (though it had a different name to begin with) and released the cocoa-dusted nuts and launched the new name in 2017. The idea behind their barks and sweet nuts is to keep the food pure and clean, or "naked," they say. In Hindi, "nanga" means naked, and the brand garnered inspiration from Nanga Parbat, or Naked Mountain, a natural landmass found in Pakistan that is the ninth-tallest peak in the world.