New Belgium Cancels August 26 Denver Leg of Tour de Fat Festival

Tour de Fat, New Belgium Brewing Company's annual celebration of bicycle and beer culture, will have one less stop this year. The brewery has canceled the Denver Tour de Fat festival originally scheduled for August 26. "We’ve heard from many of you who are frustrated and disappointed by many of the Tour de Fat changes this year and we appreciate your feedback and concerns," New Belgium states on the Tour de Fat web page. "Going forward, our ambition to grow Tour de Fat will be balanced with maintaining the bike vibe and beer culture that so many of you have helped build over the years. We hear you, and we plan to make it right."

Ticketholders have the option of obtaining a refund or exchanging tickets for one of the other Colorado Tour de Fat stops: the Boulder Tour de Fat featuring Wilderado on August 25, the Colorado Springs Tour de Fat featuring Wilderado on August 26, or the Fort Collins Tour de Fat featuring All-American Rejects and X Ambassadors on September 2. If you already purchased tickets, you can ask for a refund or exchange by emailing feedback@newbelgium.com.

New Belgium also notes that its nonprofit partners, Bike Denver and Denver Cruiser Ride, will receive anticipated funds that would have been raised from ticket sales.