All the Bar and Restaurant Openings and Closings This Week

If you're like many other Denver residents, you might be planning a trip downtown this weekend to check out all the new restaurants in the blocks behind Union Station. Save room for dessert if you go, because the brand-new Wewatta Point at 1607 Wewatta Street has a nine-layer coconut-mango cake that you won't want to miss. Wewatta Point does mostly seafood and is operated by the same California outfit that runs Public School 303 on the same plaza. What plaza is that, you ask? We're not sure it has a name yet because it's so new; just look for the glowing sculpture that resembles a giant felt-tip pen.

Wewatta Point is just one of several new eateries that opened this week, including a new poke counter inside Avanti Food & Beverage, a new taco joint from a veteran of the mobile food scene in Boulder and a big new coffeehouse on Santa Fe Drive from a neighborhood favorite in sleepy Mayfair. Keep reading for all the openings this week — with no closings to report!