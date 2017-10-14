 


Seafood tower? How about this towering slice of cake at Wewatta Point?
Seafood tower? How about this towering slice of cake at Wewatta Point?
All the Bar and Restaurant Openings and Closings This Week

Mark Antonation | October 14, 2017 | 6:54am
If you're like many other Denver residents, you might be planning a trip downtown this weekend to check out all the new restaurants in the blocks behind Union Station. Save room for dessert if you go, because the brand-new Wewatta Point at 1607 Wewatta Street has a nine-layer coconut-mango cake that you won't want to miss. Wewatta Point does mostly seafood and is operated by the same California outfit that runs Public School 303 on the same plaza. What plaza is that, you ask? We're not sure it has a name yet because it's so new; just look for the glowing sculpture that resembles a giant felt-tip pen.

Wewatta Point is just one of several new eateries that opened this week, including a new poke counter inside Avanti Food & Beverage, a new taco joint from a veteran of the mobile food scene in Boulder and a big new coffeehouse on Santa Fe Drive from a neighborhood favorite in sleepy Mayfair. Keep reading for all the openings this week — with no closings to report!

Wewatta Point focuses on seafood, but a lunchtime Philly-style pork and broccoli rabe sandwich is a draw, too.
Wewatta Point focuses on seafood, but a lunchtime Philly-style pork and broccoli rabe sandwich is a draw, too.
Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week:*
Choice Market, 1770 Broadway
Copper Door Coffee, 900 West First Street
McDevitt Taco Supply, 4800 Baseline Road, Boulder
Peteybird, 3040 Blake Street
Quickfish Poke Bar (at Avanti Food & Beverage), 3200 Pecos Street
Wewatta Point, 1607 Wewatta Street

*Or earlier, and not previously listed.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover the metro area's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape.

