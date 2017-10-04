What to Expect From Frank and Jacqueline Bonanno's Upcoming Market Hall

Details about restaurants and retail in the Dairy Block development downtown keep rolling out, but a Denver restaurant family is ready to introduce something on a grand scale that will change the cityscape in a big way. Restaurateurs Frank and Jacqueline Bonanno have confirmed that they'll join the party with a massive market hall called Milk Market.

The Bonannos, known for favorites like Osteria Marco, Bones, Luca and Mizuna, are partnering with McWhinney (a real estate development company), Sage Hospitality (which runs the new Maven Hotel on the block) and real estate firm Grand American, Inc., to roll out the project, which will offer ample opportunities for grocery shopping, eating and drinking under one roof on the block bounded by 18th, Wazee, 19th and Blake streets.

While Milk Market joins a few other market halls — like Denver Central Market and Avanti Food & Beverage — in Denver, the Bonannos have a few twists up their sleeves that set theirs apart. "Jacqueline and I both wanted to do something that was different," says Frank. "We love Denver Central Market — love it. To do something like that is something we’ve always wanted to do, to bring people together to hang out for an hour or two, and to get food to bring home. Our team went and toured a bunch of markets in Chicago and realized we wanted something more than just a food hall. I think because Dairy Block is such a unique destination to Denver, we want to give it a retail component, to make it more than just coming and getting a pizza: You can come and get a crockpot meal to bring home, or a prepared meal to warm up."