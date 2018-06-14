New England-Style Lobster House to Take Over Former Uber Eats Space

Über Eats — the former LoHi eatery, not the online food delivery system — sizzled its last sausage late last year at 1535 Central Street. But the restaurant space, cozied up under the same lofts as Masterpiece Delicatessen, was too desirable to sit vacant for long. The eagle eyes of Juan Padro, Katie O'Shea and Max Mackissock (one of the hottest restaurateur teams in town, and the brains behind the Tap & Burger group, Bar Dough, Señor Bear and the upcoming Morin) spotted an opportunity and are swooping in with Maine Shack, a New England-style lobster and clam house with food overseen by Mackissock and Bar Dough colleague Craig Dixon.

Dixon is a native of Boston's North Shore who spent summers in his youth helping out at his parents' roast beef and clam shack. He'll be creating a range of lobster rolls (both the kind you'd expect and the kind you won't), fried "whole belly" clams, roast beef sandwiches and other New England specialties.

Maine Shack is the vision of Drew Ryan, another Easter Coast kid (and founder of MoBoogie). "I came up with this concept more than three years ago," he explains.