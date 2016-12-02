menu

New Year's Eve 2016 Guide: Deadline for Information December 5

Ten Colorado-Made Stocking Stuffers for Food Lovers


New Year's Eve 2016 Guide: Deadline for Information December 5

Friday, December 2, 2016 at 4:40 p.m.
By Westword Staff
New Year's Eve 2016 Guide: Deadline for Information December 5
Eric Gruneisen
A A

Last call for listings!! By the time the clock strikes twelve on January 1, 2017, will your restaurant have struck out on getting all that holiday business? Not if it's in our annual New Year's Eve Guide. If you have anything special planned for December 31, we want to know about it. Send information to editorial@westword.com no later than noon, December 5, and we'll include it in the New Year's Eve 2016 guide inserted in the December 15 issue of Westword.

Happy New Year!

