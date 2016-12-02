New Year's Eve 2016 Guide: Deadline for Information December 5
|
Eric Gruneisen
Last call for listings!! By the time the clock strikes twelve on January 1, 2017, will your restaurant have struck out on getting all that holiday business? Not if it's in our annual New Year's Eve Guide. If you have anything special planned for December 31, we want to know about it. Send information to editorial@westword.com no later than noon, December 5, and we'll include it in the New Year's Eve 2016 guide inserted in the December 15 issue of Westword.
Happy New Year!
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Denver dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
In Case You Missed It
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!