Next Door Lounge Is Uptown's Neighborhood Bar Next Door

Next Door Lounge (not to be confused with Next Door American Eatery, which has several locations around town) is a small but mighty bar that you might just miss if you aren't paying attention while driving along East 17th Avenue in Uptown. Sandwiched between sister restaurant Bread-N-Butter and Jack's Uptown Grille, the skinny space is dark, cozy and inviting on a winter's night. As I headed in for a drink after a long work day, I realized that despite having stopped in a handful of times, I had never taken the time to sit back, observe and soak in the ambience.

The theme is an oddly pleasing mix of college frat party, skateboard enthusiast's apartment and artist's loft that doubles as a bar. The frat-party element comes from a permanent beer pong table, Big Buck Hunter video game, Austin Powers pinball machine, dartboards and a shuffleboard table, along with a heavy use of road signs and license plates as decorative elements. The skateboard motif appears in frequent screenings of skateboarding, skiing and surfing videos on the three TVs, as well as in skateboards and skate stickers scattered throughout the place, which I later learned come from owner Larry Lane's love of skateboarding.

The art-loft portion of the mix is found in the rotating art exhibits on the exposed-brick walls, and in the artistic chalkboards with drink lists, happy-hour specials, menus, a "Pay it Forward" list where friends can buy each other drinks, and instructions about how everything should be ordered at the bar.