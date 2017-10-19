Nine Commuter Happy Hours for Mass-Transit Warriors Downtown

If you're one of the many people working downtown who use Union Station as your transportation hub and take the light rail into the city, good for you. Not only are you doing your part for the environment, but you're also saving time and a wee bit of sanity. That's why you deserve a nice happy hour after work. Why not? After all, you don't have to worry about driving afterward. These nine places will have you well fed and juiced up for that journey home.

Citizen Rail

1899 16th Street

303-323-0017

This new restaurant is named after you, the intrepid mass-transit tripper. Right under the Kimpton Hotel Born you will find chef Christian Graves whipping up all sorts of modernized steakhouse favorites—even for happy hour. From 2:30 to 6 p.m., grab a seat at the bar or a table outside under the heat lamps and order the $5 wood-grilled oysters; a giant $6 scotch egg with house-made fennel pollen sausage; crispy artichokes with Dungeness crab and lemon curd for $9; and a $10 charcuterie board laden with truffled chicken liver mousse, Fra'Mani salami, aged ham, house pickles, mustard and bread. This is around thirty-percent off the usual fare, and staff assured us the size is just has hearty as it is at dinner. On the drink side, tip back a glass of $5 wine, $4 craft beer or $7 cocktail like the house gin and tonic with herbs and spices or the Brown Derby with bourbon, honey and grapefruit. Or, if your work day proved exceptionally crazy, consider one of the $7 pairings such as a glass of rose with a shot of mezcal or a stout with a side of bourbon. Once you're done, simply stumble out the hotel's revolving door and onto the train platform.

EXPAND An Old Fashioned at Hearth & Dram. Hearth & Dram

Hearth & Dram

1801 Wewatta Street

303-623-0979

There are happy hour menus — and then there are happy hour menus showcasing forty different cocktails. That is what you will find at this downtown spot, and they only cost $8 each. If you hanker for whiskey, choose from twenty different tipples including the Manhattan, whiskey sour and Old Fashioned. Also on the epic drink menu: Negroni, mai tai, margaritas and other classic cocktails. Chase a drink with a plate of savory crab beignets, perfect house-made Hawaiian rolls and a stack of delicately fried and oh-so-addictive tempura onion rings. And, if you really want to go the distance and make your happy hour turn into dinner, the special menu also includes a grilled bologna and cheese sandwich, bacon cheeseburger and the smoked brisket patty melt. Get these items every day from 3 to 6 p.m., and yes, that even means on the weekends.

Next Door American Eatery

1701 Wynkoop Street

720-460-3730

For those looking for a healthier happy hour, this mini-chain right inside Union Station has some good gluten-free and vegetarian options. For example, between 3 to 6 p.m. daily, guests can sit at the bar or patio and order veggie or chicken tostadas, kale chips, a dish of pickles, chorizo-stuffed dates, meatballs with polenta or a simple side of guacamole and chips — all for $3 to $5 each. Pair the food with the restaurant's own Next Door red or white blend for $6; a $4 Upslope lager or Avery IPA; or a $6 cocktail such as the Peach Bourbon or the margarita. It's not the largest menu on the train station block, but the vibe proves mellow and comfortable.

EXPAND Part of the bar area at PS303. Linnea Covington

Public School 303

1959 16th Street

303-446-8671

Although it's not directly at Union Station, this American comfort food eatery is just a block away (and halfway between the A Line platform and the main stop for several other lines). Dubbed "recess," the daily 3 to 7 p.m. happy hour menu proves just as fun as its namesake. Nibble on discounted items including $5 Parmesan truffle fries with ginger aioli; $8 chorizo macaroni and cheese; $8 ahi tuna poke with taro chips; and $5 bacon cheddar tots with sriracha ketchup, to name a few. On the drink side, well cocktails are $5; handles of craft beer run between $4 and $6; and house red or white wine is $15 for a half-liter or $5 a glass. It's not a bad way to end the work day, even if you end up at the office on the weekend.

EXPAND S & G's oysters make happy hour even happier. Marc Piscotty

Stoic & Genuine

1701 Wynkoop Street

303-640-3474

What's not to like about a special oyster happy hour? At this elegant seafood restaurant guests can visit between 2 to 6 p.m., Sunday though Friday, and settle into as many $2 oyster as they desire. The lineup changes, but usually there are three offerings. Other highlights include smoked ricotta tater tots, oyster po'boy sliders on a Parker House roll and calamari carbonara. And, what goes better with shellfish than a glass of wine? For $3 choose from a couple of different varietals or go for a vodka with house-made soda (like peach, lemon-coconut or pineapple). It's one of the cheapest high-end happy hour deals around, and while you won't necessary get full, you will have the most pleasant ride home.

Linnea Covington

Terminal Bar

Denver Union Station

1701 Wynkoop Street

720-460-3701

Okay, so maybe this is a given. After all, the Terminal Bar is in the terminal. But that doesn't mean you can't indulge in some liquid fun before you board the train home. Happy hour is Monday through Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. Specials include certain craft beers under $5 and Francis Ford Coppola Winery chardonnay and pinot noir for $7. Well cocktails run $6 and if you splurge an extra dollar you can sit in one of the comfy chairs and sip a solid paloma or Hemingway daiquiri. They may not have any snacks or tasty bites, but it's the closest in feel to a train station bar.

Thirsty Lion

Thirsty Lion Gastropub

1605 Wynkoop Street

303-623-0316

Sometimes you just need to have a happy hour like one in the movies — meaning a dimly lit, no-frills bar with cheap drinks. This small chain has all that, starting with margaritas, wine and well drinks for $4.95 and $1 off all draft beers. There's also discounted food to soak up all that booze. Perhaps you want some gooey jalapeño cheese dip or hand-cut fries with peppercorn ranch to go with your drinks; that's only $4.95. Bump up the price by a dollar and you can get banh mi sliders, artichoke spinach dip and soft baked pretzels with beer fondue. Then if you really want to splurge, try the bacon-wrapped prawns with Newcastle-laced barbecue sauce or the grilled salmon cakes at $6.95 a pop. Basically you can eat the whole menu with your co-workers and drink plenty on the cheap and all before 6 p.m.

Tupelo Honey is waiting for the happy hour rush. Danielle Lirette

Tupelo Honey

1650 Wewatta Street

720-274-0650

A $5 menu of goodies proves a great way to end your day. Given that all the drinks and bites at this eatery right next to Union Station come Southern style, well, you know everything's going to be hearty and filling. On the happy hour menu food items include bacon pralines, raw oysters with pickled pepper mignonette, and pimento cheese nachos. Also look for the $5 chef's mason jar, which can be filled with roasted apple tahini and hominy, bacon and pimento cheese or Creole roasted eggplant; and is served with carrots, potato chips and biscuit crackers. As for drinks, get $2 off all draft beers and signature cocktails as well as $6 glasses of house wine. Enjoy this trip to the South Monday through Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.

EXPAND Chef Chris Starkus shows off his skills by make tartare table side. Linnea Covington

Urban Farmer

1659 Wazee Street

303-262-6070

Walk one block south of the train station so you can sidle up the bar and order a superb Old Fashioned for $5 and a dish of sweet and spicy bar nuts. Not enough? Urban Farmer also offers deviled eggs with housemade bacon and maple-bourbon sauce; homemade Parker House rolls and blue cornbread with whipped butter; and confit chicken with blue cheese. The $9 farmer flatbread is a good way to see what local produce chef Chris Starkus is working with, and it just so happens to go marvelously with a $6 glass of sparkling wine. All of this can be had Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. Just be warned: You might want to get a later train home and stay for the New York steak tasting plate.