Nine Unique Ice Cream Sandwiches to Try in Denver

EXPAND Caramel drips off the Strooper Dooper ice cream sandwich from Frozen Matter. Lindsey Bartlett

There's something uniquely Denver about seventy-degree spring days that can quickly turn into rain or snow. We never wait for a permanent break in the weather before heading for our favorite ice cream shops — even with the threat of cold temperatures or a little spring snow. When we want an ice cream sandwich, we want it right now.

And if you want one right now, too (quick, the sun is peeking out!), we've got a list that goes beyond the ordinary. Thanks to creative shops around town, the ice cream sandwich game has been elevated to an entirely new level. Pop Tarts, French pastries, Nutella, fresh-baked cookies and even warm doughnuts make an appearance; here's our list of nine unique ice cream sandwiches in Denver.

EXPAND Lemon cookie + raspberry ice cream = bomb ice cream sandwich from Sweet Action. Lindsey Bartlett

1. Sugar Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich

Sweet Action

52 Broadway

303-282-4645

Sweet Action dishes up a constantly changing sugar-cookie ice cream sandwich with fun and seasonal flavors. The buttery, crunchy, crispy cookie melds perfectly with the ice cream squished inside. Our favorite so far? A lemon sugar cookie with raspberry ice cream (pictured above).

EXPAND A stack of Pop Tart ice cream sandwiches from Ice Cream Riot. Lindsey Bartlett

2. Pop Tart Ice Cream Sandwich

Ice Cream Riot

1238 East Colfax Avenue

720-475-1853

Dessert doesn't get much more fun than this; meet the Pop Tart ice cream sandwich from Ice Cream Riot. The Pop Tart and ice cream flavors vary depending on what tickles the kitchen's fancy; so what combos will you find now? Try vanilla ice cream with strawberry-iced Pop Tarts, chocolate ice cream with cookies-and-cream Pop Tarts, and, last but not least, vanilla ice cream with brown-sugar Pop Tarts. No matter which one you choose, the combo will take you right back to childhood — or to your college days, when breakfast meant a cold Pop Tart on the run.

Photo courtesy of Public School 303 on Instagram

3. Nutella Ice Cream Sandwich

Public School 303

1959 16th Street

303-446-8671

Nutella is a religion, but in this case, the only religion we're okay with being in a public school. Public School 303 builds a chilly treat from from two chocolate chip cookies, a dollop of ice cream and a slathering of Nutella. If dessert was this amazing when we were kids, staying back a year would have been an appealing option.

4. Chocolate Dipped Ice Cream Sandwiches

Little Man Ice Cream

2620 16th Street

303-455-3811

Little Man always has a steady supply of chocolate-dipped ice cream sandwiches on deck. Personal favorite? The peanut butter cookie with chocolate ice cream, dipped in dark chocolate. Make friends while you wait in line at the giant cream canister that's become a community gathering place for the Highland neighborhood.

