Nine Unique Ice Cream Sandwiches to Try in Denver

Nine Unique Ice Cream Sandwiches to Try in Denver

Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 1:55 p.m.
By Lindsey Bartlett
Caramel drips off the Strooper Dooper ice cream sandwich from Frozen Matter.
Caramel drips off the Strooper Dooper ice cream sandwich from Frozen Matter.
Lindsey Bartlett
There's something uniquely Denver about seventy-degree spring days that can quickly turn into rain or snow. We never wait for a permanent break in the weather before heading for our favorite ice cream shops — even with the threat of cold temperatures or a little spring snow. When we want an ice cream sandwich, we want it right now.

And if you want one right now, too (quick, the sun is peeking out!), we've got a list that goes beyond the ordinary. Thanks to creative shops around town, the ice cream sandwich game has been elevated to an entirely new level. Pop Tarts, French pastries, Nutella, fresh-baked cookies and even warm doughnuts make an appearance; here's our list of nine unique ice cream sandwiches in Denver.

Lemon cookie + raspberry ice cream = bomb ice cream sandwich from Sweet Action.
Lemon cookie + raspberry ice cream = bomb ice cream sandwich from Sweet Action.
Lindsey Bartlett

1. Sugar Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich
Sweet Action
52 Broadway
303-282-4645
Sweet Action dishes up a constantly changing sugar-cookie ice cream sandwich with fun and seasonal flavors. The buttery, crunchy, crispy cookie melds perfectly with the ice cream squished inside. Our favorite so far? A lemon sugar cookie with raspberry ice cream (pictured above).

A stack of Pop Tart ice cream sandwiches from Ice Cream Riot.
A stack of Pop Tart ice cream sandwiches from Ice Cream Riot.
Lindsey Bartlett

2. Pop Tart Ice Cream Sandwich
Ice Cream Riot
1238 East Colfax Avenue
720-475-1853
Dessert doesn't get much more fun than this; meet the Pop Tart ice cream sandwich from Ice Cream Riot. The Pop Tart and ice cream flavors vary depending on what tickles the kitchen's fancy; so what combos will you find now? Try vanilla ice cream with strawberry-iced Pop Tarts, chocolate ice cream with cookies-and-cream Pop Tarts, and, last but not least, vanilla ice cream with brown-sugar Pop Tarts. No matter which one you choose, the combo will take you right back to childhood — or to your college days, when breakfast meant a cold Pop Tart on the run.

Photo courtesy of Public School 303 on Instagram

3. Nutella Ice Cream Sandwich
Public School 303
1959 16th Street
303-446-8671
Nutella is a religion, but in this case, the only religion we're okay with being in a public school. Public School 303 builds a chilly treat from from two chocolate chip cookies, a dollop of ice cream and a slathering of Nutella. If dessert was this amazing when we were kids, staying back a year would have been an appealing option.

Photo courtesy of Little Man

4. Chocolate Dipped Ice Cream Sandwiches
Little Man Ice Cream
2620 16th Street
303-455-3811
Little Man always has a steady supply of chocolate-dipped ice cream sandwiches on deck. Personal favorite? The peanut butter cookie with chocolate ice cream, dipped in dark chocolate. Make friends while you wait in line at the giant cream canister that's become a community gathering place for the Highland neighborhood.

Continue reading for more unique ice cream sandwiches in Denver.


Lindsey Bartlett
Lindsey Bartlett is the streetwise-but-soulful Social Media Editor at Westword. She is a writer, photographer, artist, Denver native and weed-snob. Her work has been published in Vanity Fair, High Times and Leafly, to name a few.

Creep it real on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

