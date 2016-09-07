Nine Winning Deals Celebrating the Denver Broncos Season Opener

Here are a few great places to fly your freaky orange and blue flag. Danielle Lirette

The Broncos are back! The reigning Super Bowl champs kick off the 2016/2017 season tomorrow against Cam Newton and the Panthers here at home, starting at 6:30 p.m. That means it's time to kick back, grab a cold beer and some hot snacks, and enjoy the return of football season — and Bud Light wants to help you celebrate by buying the first round. Starting at midnight today, you can visit denverbroncos.com to score exclusive rebate offers redeemable through the Ibotta mobile shopping app at local bars, restaurants, liquor stores or at Sports Authority Field. There are only 50,000 vouchers available, so grab yours early. And after you secure your free beer, head to one of these locations for a few game-day deals.

Here are eight more winning deals:

Go, Broncos! - at Civic Center Park. Westword

Civic Center Park

Broadway and Colfax Avenue

Being the Super Bowl champs has its benefits, and one is that the NFL is bringing its official season kickoff party to Civic Center Park. Today through tomorrow, the park will be transformed into the NFL Kickoff Village, where you can meet NFL legends and Broncos cheerleaders, score autographs, have your photo taken with the Vince Lombardi Trophy, buy Broncos gear, enjoy free live music from OneRepublic and Dierks Bentley, pig out at a variety of food trucks, and much, much more. Check out nfl.com for details, including a complete schedule of events. The fun runs until 8 p.m. today and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. tomorrow — which means you'll have to head elsewhere for the game.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Multiple Locations

Any of the Buffalo Wild Wings locations around town is a dependable choice for watching sporting events — if you don't mind crowds. The restaurants are essentially wallpapered with giant TVs, making any seat a good seat on game day. As a little added incentive, any time the Broncos score a field goal during the season opener (as well as all other Broncos games this season), you've got a chance to win a shareable plate at Colorado Buffalo Wild Wings locations — sign up on denverbroncos.com.

Pre-game at the Denver Deep Dish and get a free ride to the stadium. Mark Antonation

Denver Deep Dish

1200 West 38th Avenue

720-619-3337

The Highland neighborhood's go-to spot for Chicago-style pizza is teaming up with Beryl's Beer Company to offer a free Broncos shuttle, which will alternate between the restaurant and the brewery at 3120 Blake Street each game.. This week, the shuttle will pick up Bronco fans at the DDD at 5:45 p.m.; just spend a few bucks on pizza or other Deep Dish grub or drinks to snag a spot on the bus. Beryl's will be on hand with pints, growlers and gift cards.

Ernie's Bar & Pizza

2915 West 44th Avenue

Ernie's will kick off the season with a party at the pizzeria, complete with giveaways and prizes during halftime — with the grand prize of a $200 Stub Hub gift certificate! If you're lucky enough to have a ticket to the game, you can fuel up at the bar, then catch a ride on Ernie’s Bronco Bus, which will leave for the stadium at 5:15 p.m.

