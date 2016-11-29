menu

Nom Nom Asian Grill Offers Build-Your Own Vietnamese Bowls, Rolls and Banh Mi

Beyond Noodles: Warming Asian Rice Soups


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Nom Nom Asian Grill Offers Build-Your Own Vietnamese Bowls, Rolls and Banh Mi

Tuesday, November 29, 2016 at 2:50 p.m.
By Mark Antonation
Nom Nom lets you mix and match ingredients in rice-paper rolls, bowls or banh mi sandwiches.EXPAND
Nom Nom lets you mix and match ingredients in rice-paper rolls, bowls or banh mi sandwiches.
Mark Antonation
A A

Over the past three decades, Vietnamese cuisine has become a mainstream staple in the Denver area — to the point where diners are now comfortable with many of the basic ingredients, flavor combinations and dishes. That's what Loc Nguyen, owner of Nom Nom Asian Grill, is counting on. Nom Nom is a fast-casual eatery at  13700 East Colfax Avenue in Aurora (right across from the CU Anschutz Medical Center) that opened earlier this month; it allows customers to mix and match proteins, sauces and toppings to create their own bowls, rice-paper rolls and banh mi sandwiches.

While the concept is modern, the flavors hew close to traditional Vietnamese standards, with a few other Asian influences to round out the sauces and condiments. Rice-paper rolls are made with crisp, fresh vegetables and either lemongrass pork, soy-garlic steak, five-spice chicken or fried tofu, in much the same way that Vietnamese spring rolls are constructed. The same proteins can be loaded onto rice, noodle or salad bowls, or onto a French baguette for a banh mi sandwich that always begins with a smear of butter and pate (unless you opt out of those). Sides include lotus chips, a cup of pho broth, meatballs and egg rolls, and to drink there's Vietnamese coffee and an assortment of tropical juice combinations like lychee mint, strawberry longan or honeydew basil.

Related Stories

The dinner menu adds pho (brisket, chicken or meatball) and com ga roti — that's marinated, crispy-skinned chicken served with rice and dipping sauce. The kitchen also runs weekly specials on Fridays with fun combos like fish-sauce fried chicken wings with pandan waffles or Korean roti tacos. And 95 percent of the offerings are gluten-free, Nguyen points out.

Nom Nom is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day except Sunday, when the kitchen closes at 8 p.m.

Nom Nom is located at East Colfax Avenue and Potomac Street, across from the CU Anschutz Medical Campus.EXPAND
Nom Nom is located at East Colfax Avenue and Potomac Street, across from the CU Anschutz Medical Campus.
Mark Antonation
The wall menu inside Nom Nom explains the options.EXPAND
The wall menu inside Nom Nom explains the options.
Mark Antonation
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Nom Nom Asian Grill
More Info
More Info

13700 E. Colfax Ave.
Aurora, Colorado 80011

720-728-5104

nomnomasiangrill.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >