North Denver's Goldspot Brewing Sells to New Owners

Goldspot Brewing, which was founded three and a half years ago by Matt Hughes and Alex Sward, has been sold to new owners, who will take over the taproom this weekend. The new group consists of Ryan and Winnie DuBois, who had been looking to start a brewery for some time, and Kelissa Hieber, who has been Goldspot's head brewer and day-to-day operations manager for the past couple of years.
The sale is part of a wave of changes over the past eighteen months in Colorado that has seen more than a dozen small breweries fold up shop or sell to new owners. These include DeSteeg Brewing, Beryl's Beer Company, Deep Draft Brewing, Wit's End Brewing, Elk Mountain, Pug Ryan's and J Wells Brewing.
The tiny but much-loved brewery at 4970 Lowell Boulevard was paying for itself, says Hughes, but since the two owners both maintained day jobs (Hughes in insurance and Sward in consulting), they had trouble taking Goldspot to the next level.
"The first year was our best year, probably because I took a sabbatical from my job" to do the brewing, to do sales and to interact with customers, Hughes explains. "Once I stepped away and I didn't have time to focus on those things, it went down a bit. If you don't have someone there every day to develop a strategy and execute it, it's untenable. That's what the brewery needs. That's what all these breweries need."
While Hughes says he's sad to walk away, he's happy that Hieber will staying on as the brewer and co-owner. "That’s the shiniest part of the silver lining for me."
Here's the rest of the message Hughes wrote on Facebook announcing the change.
Many of you are already a little in the know about this. We signed paperwork last week to sell Goldspot Brewing Company.
Yes, you're right...I'm really bummed about it. Yes, you're also right...I'm feeling great because it's the right decision.
The brewery is poised to do really great things. I'm excited to see where Ryan and Winnie take this thing. I'm even more excited that Kelissa is part of the new ownership group. She's been the heart and soul of my brewery for the past couple of years and I can't think of another pair of hands in which I'd want to leave my brewery.
To the friends and customers that I've made during my time as owner/brewer/toilet paper buyer, you guys have always been my favorite part of the brewery. Especially you guys over at The Noshery. I love you.
I owe the biggest thanks to my wife, Julia. Thanks so much for letting me build something. I'm sorry for the times that I made you crazy. You're the most generous, kind, empathetic, super hot woman in the world. I don't know what I'd do without you and our babies.
Ownership will flip over to the new group starting this coming Sunday, July 15. Prior to that, I'm planning on being at the Gspot on Friday from about 2-7. If you're free and want to raise a glass with me, I'd love to see you.
Thanks for everything, gang. AT Sward and I look forward to your hi-fives and hugs.
