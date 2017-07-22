Nostalgia Flavored These Ten Classic Denver Bar and Restaurant Stories

Las Delicias is back in business at its original spot. Lila Thulin

Nostalgia is a powerful seasoning that flavors our restaurant experiences, and a return trip to an old favorite can be a more satisfying experience than sampling bold creations at a trendy new eatery. And even if the food isn't quite what we remember from when we were kids, it still stings to see an old classic fade away and disappear. Here are ten recent stories about longtime Denver bars and eateries we love, some still going strong and some sadly no longer with us.

EXPAND Old-school Italian still survives in Denver. Danielle Lirette

Six Really Old, Old-School Red-Sauce Italian Joints in Metro Denver

Romano's turns fifty this year. Ken Holloway

Romano's Italian Restaurant Celebrates Fifty Years of Serving Littleton

EXPAND There's one less slice in the big Beau Jo's pie. Westword

Beau Jo's Will Close in University Hills on July 30

EXPAND We'll miss the cookies, but we'll miss the warmth of Debbie Kuehn at the Santa Fe Cookie Co. more. Chris Utterback

Santa Fe Cookie Co. Customers Can Say Goodbye to the Cookie Lady on July 17

EXPAND Las Delicias reopened at its original address after an extensive remodel. Lila Thulin

Las Delicias Returns to Uptown After Eighteen-Month Remodel

EXPAND Turley's Kitchen closed on Sunday, May 21, after forty years under the same family. Facebook/Turley's Kitchen

Turley's Kitchen Will Close This Sunday After Forty Years of Serving Boulder

It was rough going when fans heard the Bourbon Grill was closed — but it will soon reopen just a few blocks away. Mark Antonation

Everyone's Favorite Walk-Up Chicken Joint Is on the Move on Colfax

EXPAND Lakeview Lounge on Sheridan Boulevard sign hasn't changed in years — and neither have the prices and hours. Sarah McGill

Lakeview Lounge Welcomes the Neighborhood in Tiny Edgewater

EXPAND Dazzle has been around for years, but it recently moved into the even older Baur's space. Danielle Lirette

First Look: Dazzle Swings Into Downtown

EXPAND Welcome to the PS Lounge, where everyone gets a shot and all the ladies get a rose. Sarah McGill

The More Colfax Changes, the More the PS Lounge Stays the Same