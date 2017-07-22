menu

Crazy Mountain Brewery Takes Over World of Beer Bars in Glendale and Belmar


Nostalgia Flavored These Ten Classic Denver Bar and Restaurant Stories

Saturday, July 22, 2017 at 6:55 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Las Delicias is back in business at its original spot.
Las Delicias is back in business at its original spot.
Lila Thulin
Nostalgia is a powerful seasoning that flavors our restaurant experiences, and a return trip to an old favorite can be a more satisfying experience than sampling bold creations at a trendy new eatery. And even if the food isn't quite what we remember from when we were kids, it still stings to see an old classic fade away and disappear. Here are ten recent stories about longtime Denver bars and eateries we love, some still going strong and some sadly no longer with us.

Old-school Italian still survives in Denver.
Old-school Italian still survives in Denver.
Danielle Lirette

Six Really Old, Old-School Red-Sauce Italian Joints in Metro Denver

Romano's turns fifty this year.
Romano's turns fifty this year.
Ken Holloway

Romano's Italian Restaurant Celebrates Fifty Years of Serving Littleton

There's one less slice in the big Beau Jo's pie.
There's one less slice in the big Beau Jo's pie.
Westword

Beau Jo's Will Close in University Hills on July 30

We'll miss the cookies, but we'll miss the warmth of Debbie Kuehn at the Santa Fe Cookie Co. more.
We'll miss the cookies, but we'll miss the warmth of Debbie Kuehn at the Santa Fe Cookie Co. more.
Chris Utterback

Santa Fe Cookie Co. Customers Can Say Goodbye to the Cookie Lady on July 17

Las Delicias reopened at its original address after an extensive remodel.
Las Delicias reopened at its original address after an extensive remodel.
Lila Thulin

Las Delicias Returns to Uptown After Eighteen-Month Remodel

Turley's Kitchen closed on Sunday, May 21, after forty years under the same family.
Turley's Kitchen closed on Sunday, May 21, after forty years under the same family.
Facebook/Turley's Kitchen

Turley's Kitchen Will Close This Sunday After Forty Years of Serving Boulder

It was rough going when fans heard the Bourbon Grill was closed — but it will soon reopen just a few blocks away.
It was rough going when fans heard the Bourbon Grill was closed — but it will soon reopen just a few blocks away.
Mark Antonation

Everyone's Favorite Walk-Up Chicken Joint Is on the Move on Colfax

Lakeview Lounge on Sheridan Boulevard sign hasn't changed in years — and neither have the prices and hours.
Lakeview Lounge on Sheridan Boulevard sign hasn't changed in years — and neither have the prices and hours.
Sarah McGill

Lakeview Lounge Welcomes the Neighborhood in Tiny Edgewater

Dazzle has been around for years, but it recently moved into the even older Baur's space.
Dazzle has been around for years, but it recently moved into the even older Baur's space.
Danielle Lirette

First Look: Dazzle Swings Into Downtown

Welcome to the PS Lounge, where everyone gets a shot and all the ladies get a rose.
Welcome to the PS Lounge, where everyone gets a shot and all the ladies get a rose.
Sarah McGill

The More Colfax Changes, the More the PS Lounge Stays the Same

