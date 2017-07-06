Nuts! CLIF Bar Orders Recall Amid Fears of Contamination

One of the recalled bars. CLIF Bar & Company

California-based CLIF Bar & Company is in a crisis. And, no, the problem isn't that its peanut butter bar looks suspiciously like pressed, packaged excrement.

CLIF is now recalling tens of thousands of its bars amid fears that several flavors may have been exposed to unknown quantities and varieties of nuts. CLIF announced the decision yesterday, June 5, after receiving several complaints from customers whose nut allergies had flared up after they'd eaten the bars. And unfortunately for any CLIF consumer with such sensitivities, the contaminated bars could contain traces of most nuts: "peanuts and some tree nuts, almonds, Brazil nuts, cashews, hazelnuts, macadamia nuts, pecans, walnuts and coconuts."

The contamination could even be life-threatening, according to CLIF, which advises any individual with a nut allergy to throw away (well, probably compost) any bars until the problem is isolated and handled, even though only four types have been recalled so far: the Builder's Bar in Chocolate Mint and Peanut Butter flavors, Kid Zbar Protein Chocolate Mint, and Kid Zbar Protein Chocolate Chip. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is aware of the problem and notifying retailers, so stores in this state likely won't carry those flavors for the foreseeable future.

For the time being, CLIF fans may have to switch to the Chewy Bar, a less calorie-dense cousin. And the company may want to take another look at the CLIF website, which offers perky descriptions of how "happy, healthy people create the best food."

