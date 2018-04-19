Oasis Brewing Brings Back Old-School Beers in a New Location

Tastes have changed a lot since craft brewing took off in the 1990s. While the beers back then were primarily brews with names found on the color spectrum — pale, blonde, amber, red, brown — along with some fruited specialties, we now have New England-style IPAs and pastry stouts, specialty lagers, sours and sake saisons. But not at Oasis Brewing, which opened a few weeks ago inside a restored church at 3257 West 32nd Avenue.

And that’s just fine with co-owner George Hanna.

“Not everyone likes the new trends, sours and over-the-top hops. Some people like to stick with beer that tastes good,” he says. “There are trendy beers and then there are the ones that sell because they are staples. … New Belgium still sells a tremendous amount of Fat Tire, and Odell Brewing still sells a lot of 90 Shilling. Those were some of their oldest beers. ... These are quaffable beers. We will stick with that.”