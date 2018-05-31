Odell Brewing Serves Both Classic and Trendy Beers at New RiNo Taproom

The newest brewery to take up residence in Denver's richest brewery district is actually one of Colorado's oldest beer makers. Odell Brewing, founded in Fort Collins in 1989, will open its highly anticipated pilot brewery and taproom on Monday, June 4, at 2945 Larimer Street, joining the cool cats in the River North Art District and pushing the notion that age — the age of a brewery, anyway — is just a number.

Set in a two-story, 101-year-old brick building next to the new Shake Shack, the new Odell Brewing Co. taproom is decked out in dark chairs and couches that are reminiscent of a cozy, English-style pub. Exposed brick can be seen everywhere, and polished wood covers the floors and stairway. The first floor includes a bar with sixteen taps and a patio off to the side, while the second story boasts a second bar and a deck with glimpses of RiNo between the buildings.

EXPAND The 4,000-square-foot taproom is located in a 1917 brick building. Jonathan Shikes

A sweeping hops mural by San Francisco-based artist Mona Caron covers the exterior and part of the second-story deck. Caron, whose primary subject is plant life, has also created label art for Odell.