Edgewater Will Soon Have Its Own Hawaiian Restaurant

Edgewater's Thai choices were cut in half when Thailicious recently closed at 2045 Sheridan Boulevard (at least US Thai Cafe is still going strong), but the space won't remain vacant for long. Rich Braunthal, who has run the Ohana Grille food truck since 2015, is turning his mobile business into a brick-and-mortar restaurant of the same name.

"I built the food truck almost entirely in my driveway at home," Braunthal says, but he won't have quite as much work to do at his new restaurant space, since the previous owners left a kitchen and dining room in good shape. He's expecting a quick turnaround, focusing primarily on changes to the interior decor, and hopes to open Ohana Grille by October 1.