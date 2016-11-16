Ohana Island Kitchen Reopens After Move to Larger LoHi Space

EXPAND Ohana Island Kitchen returns to the LoHi lunch scene after a two-month move. Lindsey Bartlett

Ohana Island Kitchen is officially open in its new space at 2563 15th Street in Highland, in a sunny, teal-blue storefront that owners Louie and Regan Colburn took took over from the former Jay's Patio Cafe. A fresh coat of paint has given the location new life and the Colburns are bringing Hawaiian lunches back to the neighborhood, along with the popular poké bowls for which the spot is known.

At it's peak on opening service Tuesday, November 15, lunch — served from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. — saw a line out the door and those poké bowls were soon sold out. The Colburns aren't going it alone; they now have a staff of three employees, which, judging by customer enthusiasm may soon grow to to meet the demand.

"We're using these first two weeks to really figure out what we need," Louie noted once the lunch rush had ceased. "I think I found 25 things that could have been adjusted to make it run smoother, as smoothly as we want it to today, but the love from the regulars and from the diners was all so great. It's good to be back."

In addition to the poké bowls, Ohana's menu boasts Hawaiian specialties like spam musubi, POG (a canned passion fruit and guava drink) and bento boxes. See the new Ohana — just across 15th Street from the original lunch window — for yourself during lunch today — just go early to beat the rush.

The sunny new space of Ohana Island Kitchen, yellow picnic table and all. Lindsey Bartlett

The new patio at Ohana Island Kitchen. Lindsey Bartlett