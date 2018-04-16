Old Major Dinner Celebrates Women in the Food and Beverage Industry

Denver has no lack of female food-and-beverage talent, a fact that will be celebrated at Old Major on Wednesday, April 25, with a special dinner prepared by some of the city's top female chefs, bartenders and pastry chefs.

"I have been doing a lot of guest chef dinners over the last few years and I was thinking about how no one has celebrated female chefs in Denver," says restaurateur Justin Brunson, owner of Old Major and Masterpiece Deli in LoHi. "So I called them up, asked if they wanted to cook, and they said it would be fun."

The lineup includes notable names in the industry: Caroline Glover, chef/owner of Annette, who received nominations in this year's James Beard Awards; pastry chef Nadine Donovan, who designs desserts for Ace Eat Serve, Steuben's and Vesta; chef Aniedra Nichols, currently of Tammen's Fish Market; mixologist Heather Haas of RiNo Yacht Club; and bartender Victoria Errio of Bar Helix, as well as four women on the food and beverage staff at Old Major.