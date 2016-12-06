menu

On Colorado Gives Day, Illegal Pete's Will Be Giving Back to the MCA — and You


On Colorado Gives Day, Illegal Pete's Will Be Giving Back to the MCA — and You

Tuesday, December 6, 2016 at 6:50 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Another good night at Illegal Pete's in LoDo.
Another good night at Illegal Pete's in LoDo.
Aaron Thackeray
It's Colorado Gives Day, which means your phone and inbox are full of messages from nonprofits across Colorado, urging you to donate today.

Illegal Pete's in LoDo is making it particularly easy to do good while also eating good food. From 5 to 11 p.m. tonight, this outpost of the homegrown chain will be giving back by donating 50 percent of the evening's profits to the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver. And if you open up your wallet and make a direct donation even as you pay your tab, you get a free beer from Ratio Beerworks. Find out more about that deal on the Illegal Pete's LoDo Facebook page.

There are thousands of other ways you can give today to this state's charitable outfits, including many that focus on food; contemplate them all on the Colorado Gives website while you drink that free beer at Illegal Pete's.

Illegal Pete's
1530 16th St.
Denver, CO 80202

303-623-2169

www.illegalpetes.com

