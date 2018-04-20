The Happiest Hour: Early Birds Get the Breakfast Burrito at Onefold

The phrase “happy hour” has been linked to drinking since at least Prohibition, when speakeasies would host pre-dinner cocktail hours for parched patrons. It’s now so synonymous with cheap drinks that it’s hard to fathom partaking in this post-work ritual without throwing a couple back. The proliferation of hefty happy-hour food menus is merely a bonus.

But perhaps that’s too narrow of a frame. Any discounted sort of ingestible makes me happy, and there’s some special joy in finding a cut-rate meal outside of traditional happy hours. I suspect this is why Taco Tuesdays are so popular.

If you come at happy hour with that mindset, you can partake in a full happy day and make your way through one long orgy of feasting in this town. Between liquid lunches and extended and late-night happy hours, there’s plenty of opportunity to avoid ever paying full price. There’s even at least one happy-hour breakfast: Onefold’s breakfast burrito happy hour, which runs from 7 to 9 a.m. on weekdays and nets you that dish for $5.