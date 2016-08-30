Only in Colorado: Food, Yoga and Weed Meet in Perfect Harmony

Hosea Rosenberg greets the cannabis-friendly crowd. Lindsey Bartlett

A joint of Gorilla Glue makes its way to a guest who trades biscuits, Palisade peach marmalade and butter for a hit. Welcome to the third Yoga With a View, a cannabis-themed event that has been growing exponentially over the years. Kendal Norris of Mason Jar Event Group says the concept "came to her in a dream" — and now regulars dream about it all year until the next Yoga with a View.

The third edition starts on Sunday, August 28, at Shupe Homestead with coffee and sticky buns as well as a nice, cannabis-infused Gentle Green tea from Stillwater, similar to a cucumber-laced Arnie Palmer. A dab bar from Healthy Headie is stocked with a fruit basket of 710 Labs concentrates, playing off the limonole terpine. The Tangerine Haze live resin maybe the best way to taste the tangerine flavor profile of this strain, and the highly awarded 710 Labs does it justice.

Guests really have to earn their meal with the yoga class taught by Larissa Ortiz, who's created an intensive Vinyasa practice that pushes the physical limits of the attendees while still acknowledging that this group is a healthy mix of cannabis-industry vets and yogis alike. A sweet, guided meditation follows the sweaty, hour-long vinyasa yoga, tapping into the post-workout relaxation of the crowd. Then other senses perk up as the smell of bacon rises in the distance, and Annie Jackson starts playing some tunes.

For this event, Norris works with famed Top Chef winner and Blackbelly Market owner Hosea Rosenberg. Greeting the crowd, he expresses his gratitude for being able to cook for this crew, and for the palatable and "fruity" terpene profiles in the cannabis from Sweet Leaf that pairs with his ideal post-yoga brunch. Sponsors include Kush Kards, which has outlined the menu.

The meal begins with a yogurt parfait meant to be topped by Julie's Granola. The owner shares her story of battling illness while looking for a safe and health-conscious edible; she developed Julie's Natural Edibles as an alternative to the sugary lineup most are accustomed to.

Delectable salads follow, including a Red Wagon heirloom tomato and cucumber salad with an oregano-red wine vinaigrette served over local greens from Rfarm2 and a Red Wagon organic melon salad with a drizzle of pumpkin seeds and feta cheese. These first two lighter courses pair with Sweet Leaf's Tangerine Haze.

But the thick-cut bacon, smoked in-house by Black Belly, may be the star; it shares a plate with cheddar-and-chive grits and a vegetable frittata with Fontina cheese and locally-sourced veggies from Isabelle farm. This main course pairs well with Gorilla Glue, a pungent strain grown by Sweet Leaf that plays on the earthy, piney and sour notes.

It's hard to leave the Shupe Homestead on a day like this.

Mason Jar Event Group's founder Kendal Norris.

The man behind Black Belly Market, Hosea Rosenberg.

Bacon on bacon on bacon.

See the complete Yoga With a View slideshow here.

