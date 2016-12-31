menu

Our Most Popular Restaurant Stories of 2016: Godfather's, Cold Crush and Brunch

Eight Restaurants That Opened in 2016: Reviews by Gretchen Kurtz


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Our Most Popular Restaurant Stories of 2016: Godfather's, Cold Crush and Brunch

Saturday, December 31, 2016 at 6:55 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Does this bring back memories?
Does this bring back memories?
Godfather's Pizza
A A

Even with so many great restaurants opening in 2016, readers were most excited about the return of an old standby: Godfather's Pizza. But the temporary closure of a RiNo nightclub over a shooting this past fall also drew plenty of attention. Beyond that, we learned that Denverites love breakfast, brunch, bakeries and hidden patios.

Here are our ten most popular restaurant stories of 2016, along with links to the original posts.

Long live the Taco Pie.EXPAND
Long live the Taco Pie.
Godfather's Pizza.

1. The Pizza You Can't Refuse Returns to Colorado After a Twenty-Year Absence

Animal style always.
Animal style always.
Lindsey Bartlett

2. Reader: A Dumb Rule Keeps In-N-Out Burger Away From Denver

Supporters rallied outside RiNo venue Cold Crush after it was shut down by police.
Supporters rallied outside RiNo venue Cold Crush after it was shut down by police.
Lindsey Bartlett

3. Cold Crush Closed as Public Nuisance by Denver Police

Biscuits and gravy are reasons to rejoice at Revelry Kitchen.
Biscuits and gravy are reasons to rejoice at Revelry Kitchen.
Danielle Lirette

4. The Ten Best Breakfast Restaurants in Denver

That's a croque, madame — at Bistro Vendôme.EXPAND
That's a croque, madame — at Bistro Vendôme.
Courtesy of Bistro Vendome

5. The Ten Best Brunch Restaurants in Denver

Dessert for two at D Bar, a perfect date-night spot.
Dessert for two at D Bar, a perfect date-night spot.
D Bar

6. The Ten Best Date-Night Restaurants in Denver

La Fillette made our list of the best bakeries in part for its delicious croissants.
La Fillette made our list of the best bakeries in part for its delicious croissants.
Mark Antonation

7. The Eleven Best Bakeries in Denver

Domo's Japanese garden is one of the best hidden patios in Denver.EXPAND
Domo's Japanese garden is one of the best hidden patios in Denver.
Mark Antonation

8. The Ten Best Hidden Restaurant Patios in Denver

Steamed buns made by hand at Zoe Ma Ma.
Steamed buns made by hand at Zoe Ma Ma.
Danielle Lirette

9. The Ten Best Chinese Restaurants in Denver

Pull up a bar stool at one of DIA's best restaurants.
Pull up a bar stool at one of DIA's best restaurants.
Courtesy of Mission Yogurt.

10. The Ten Best Restaurants at Denver International Airport

Related Stories

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >