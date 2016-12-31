Our Most Popular Restaurant Stories of 2016: Godfather's, Cold Crush and Brunch
Does this bring back memories?
Godfather's Pizza
Even with so many great restaurants opening in 2016, readers were most excited about the return of an old standby: Godfather's Pizza. But the temporary closure of a RiNo nightclub over a shooting this past fall also drew plenty of attention. Beyond that, we learned that Denverites love breakfast, brunch, bakeries and hidden patios.
Here are our ten most popular restaurant stories of 2016, along with links to the original posts.
Long live the Taco Pie.
Godfather's Pizza.
1. The Pizza You Can't Refuse Returns to Colorado After a Twenty-Year Absence
Animal style always.
Lindsey Bartlett
2. Reader: A Dumb Rule Keeps In-N-Out Burger Away From Denver
Supporters rallied outside RiNo venue Cold Crush after it was shut down by police.
Lindsey Bartlett
3. Cold Crush Closed as Public Nuisance by Denver Police
Biscuits and gravy are reasons to rejoice at Revelry Kitchen.
Danielle Lirette
4. The Ten Best Breakfast Restaurants in Denver
That's a croque, madame — at Bistro Vendôme.
Courtesy of Bistro Vendome
5. The Ten Best Brunch Restaurants in Denver
Dessert for two at D Bar, a perfect date-night spot.
D Bar
6. The Ten Best Date-Night Restaurants in Denver
La Fillette made our list of the best bakeries in part for its delicious croissants.
Mark Antonation
7. The Eleven Best Bakeries in Denver
Domo's Japanese garden is one of the best hidden patios in Denver.
Mark Antonation
8. The Ten Best Hidden Restaurant Patios in Denver
Steamed buns made by hand at Zoe Ma Ma.
Danielle Lirette
9. The Ten Best Chinese Restaurants in Denver
Pull up a bar stool at one of DIA's best restaurants.
Courtesy of Mission Yogurt.
10. The Ten Best Restaurants at Denver International Airport
