Our Ten Best Food & Drink Lists of the Year — So Far

EXPAND Is this the best grilled cheese sandwich ever? Mark Antonation

Through the year, we've been tasting food in restaurants new and old, hanging out in Denver's watering holes, taking notes about everywhere that you can find noteworthy edible and drinkable items in this town — and compiling our findings into lists of the best for your easy reference. To make it even easier to find what you're looking for, here's a list of the ten best lists we've put out so far in 2016. And if these don't satisfy you, we'll keep 'em coming. Let us know what you'd like us to explore in the comments section below.

EXPAND Where there's smoke, there's usually good barbecue. This is from one of the ten best smokehouses in Denver. Danielle Lirette

1. The Ten Best Barbecue Joints in Metro Denver — and What You Should Order

This Littleton joint is one of our favorite Irish pubs. Ned Kelly's

2. The Ten Best Irish Pubs in Metro Denver

Steamed buns made by hand are one of the reasons that Zoe Ma Ma made our list of the best Chinese restaurants. Danielle Lirette

3. The Ten Best Chinese Restaurants in Denver in 2016

EXPAND Purple Cow ice cream from Little Man Ice Cream — one of the ten best. By Little Man Ice Cream

4. The Ten Best Ice Cream Shops in Denver — 2016 Edition

EXPAND This cocktail is available at Hudson Hill, one of the ten most promising new bars of the year. Danielle Lirette

5. The Ten Best New Bars of the First Half of 2016

EXPAND The Preservery is shaping up as one of the top new restaurants of 2016. Danielle Lirette

6. The Fourteen Most Promising New Restaurants of 2016 — So Far

EXPAND Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, especially at Stowaway. Danielle Lirette

7. The Ten Best Breakfast Restaurants in Denver

EXPAND Find out where you can take your pooch while you grab a drink. Mark Antonation

8. The Ten Best Pet-Friendly Patios in Denver

EXPAND So much cheese on this mac-and-cheese sandwich at one of the top cheese shops in Denver. Mark Antonation

9. Say Cheese: Denver's Seven Best Cheese Shops, and What to Eat When You Go

EXPAND Squeeze into the Squeeze Inn, a fine dive if there ever was one. Scott Lentz

10. The Ten Best Dive Bars in Metro Denver — 2016 Edition