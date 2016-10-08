menu

Our Ten Best Italian Restaurant Stories Over the Past Three Months

Our Ten Best Italian Restaurant Stories Over the Past Three Months

Saturday, October 8, 2016 at 8:30 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Roman-style twice-fried artichokes at Coperta.EXPAND
Roman-style twice-fried artichokes at Coperta.
Danielle Lirette
After Gretchen Kurtz's review of Mas Kaos (where pasta and pizza share equal billing with tacos and guacamole), and with Columbus Day just around the corner, we have Italian cuisine on our minds. Looking back over our coverage of the local restaurant scene over the past few months, we noticed just how many new Italian spots have come to Denver — and how much Denverites also love our old classics. Here are our ten best Italian restaurant stories of the past three months:

Risotto pescatore at Spatola.EXPAND
Risotto pescatore at Spatola.
Danielle Lirette

Spatola Ristorante & Wine Bar: An Unfinished Journey to Authentic Italian Fare

The Little Immigrant sandwich is Carl's version of an Italian hero.EXPAND
The Little Immigrant sandwich is Carl's version of an Italian hero.
Mark Antonation

Northside Story: Carl's Pizza Keeps Denver Italian Traditions Alive

Carbone's sandwiches return to the Sunnyside neighborhood after a four-year absence.EXPAND
Carbone's sandwiches return to the Sunnyside neighborhood after a four-year absence.
Mark Antonation

The Monkey Barrel Brings Carbone's Italian Sandwiches Back to Sunnyside

Mama's baked lasagna. See more of what's on Saucy Noodle's menu.
Mama's baked lasagna. See more of what's on Saucy Noodle's menu.
Danielle Lirette

Six Really Old, Old-School Red-Sauce Italian Joints in Metro Denver

A new salad on Coperta's lunch menu: the Insalata di Terra, with bresaola, burrata, beets, walnuts and red-wine vinaigrette.EXPAND
A new salad on Coperta's lunch menu: the Insalata di Terra, with bresaola, burrata, beets, walnuts and red-wine vinaigrette.
Mark Antonation

Coperta Adds Lunch Menu and Hours

Chow Morso offers mix-and-match pastas and sauces.EXPAND
Chow Morso offers mix-and-match pastas and sauces.
Mark Antonation

Chow Morso Unveils Menu Ahead of Next Week's Opening at Avanti Food & Beverage

The future home of Il Posto.EXPAND
The future home of Il Posto.
Mark Antonation

Il Posto Will Soon Move From 17th Avenue to RiNo

Spuntino's manzo combines Italian technique with Colorado flavors.EXPAND
Spuntino's manzo combines Italian technique with Colorado flavors.
Linnea Covington

100 Favorite Dishes: Manzo With Polenta at Spuntino

A family-style table at the entrance to Avelina's open kitchen.EXPAND
A family-style table at the entrance to Avelina's open kitchen.
Mark Antonation

First Look: Avelina Opens With Chefs John Broening and Yasmin Lozada-Hissom

Angelo's Taverna and Carboy Winery are new to South Santa Fe Drive, near the Breckenridge Brewery.EXPAND
Angelo's Taverna and Carboy Winery are new to South Santa Fe Drive, near the Breckenridge Brewery.
Danielle Lirette

First Look: Angelo's Taverna and Carboy Winery Bring Wine and Pasta to Littleton

