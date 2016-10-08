Our Ten Best Italian Restaurant Stories Over the Past Three Months
Roman-style twice-fried artichokes at Coperta.
Danielle Lirette
After Gretchen Kurtz's review of Mas Kaos (where pasta and pizza share equal billing with tacos and guacamole), and with Columbus Day just around the corner, we have Italian cuisine on our minds. Looking back over our coverage of the local restaurant scene over the past few months, we noticed just how many new Italian spots have come to Denver — and how much Denverites also love our old classics. Here are our ten best Italian restaurant stories of the past three months:
Risotto pescatore at Spatola.
Danielle Lirette
Spatola Ristorante & Wine Bar: An Unfinished Journey to Authentic Italian Fare
The Little Immigrant sandwich is Carl's version of an Italian hero.
Mark Antonation
Northside Story: Carl's Pizza Keeps Denver Italian Traditions Alive
Carbone's sandwiches return to the Sunnyside neighborhood after a four-year absence.
Mark Antonation
The Monkey Barrel Brings Carbone's Italian Sandwiches Back to Sunnyside
Six Really Old, Old-School Red-Sauce Italian Joints in Metro Denver
A new salad on Coperta's lunch menu: the Insalata di Terra, with bresaola, burrata, beets, walnuts and red-wine vinaigrette.
Mark Antonation
Coperta Adds Lunch Menu and Hours
Chow Morso offers mix-and-match pastas and sauces.
Mark Antonation
Chow Morso Unveils Menu Ahead of Next Week's Opening at Avanti Food & Beverage
The future home of Il Posto.
Mark Antonation
Il Posto Will Soon Move From 17th Avenue to RiNo
Spuntino's manzo combines Italian technique with Colorado flavors.
Linnea Covington
100 Favorite Dishes: Manzo With Polenta at Spuntino
A family-style table at the entrance to Avelina's open kitchen.
Mark Antonation
First Look: Avelina Opens With Chefs John Broening and Yasmin Lozada-Hissom
Angelo's Taverna and Carboy Winery are new to South Santa Fe Drive, near the Breckenridge Brewery.
Danielle Lirette
First Look: Angelo's Taverna and Carboy Winery Bring Wine and Pasta to Littleton
